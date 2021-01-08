Who is The Masked Singer? Season 2 spoilers, theories and clues revealed

From WhatsApp groups to Twitter threads, The Masked Singer has got us scratching our heads trying to work out who is behind the mask.

Advertisement

Series two kicked off on December 26th introducing us to this year’s The Masked Singer contestants, and already two celebs have been unmasked.

In Week One, Sophie Ellis-Bextor was revealed to be Alien and the week later, Seahorse was unveiled as Mel B.

With 10 contestants left in the competition Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and new judge Mo Gilligan surely have their work cut out for them.

This year the competition has become bigger and better, with a variety of guesses. Former footballer Chris Kamara recently commented on claims he could be the show’s Grandfather Clock, and fans are convinced Lenny Henry is Blob.

So, just who exactly is that behind the mask?

Read on for everything you need to know about this year’s contestants, including all the latest clues and guesses.

Who is Seahorse?

Seahorse is a beautiful marine creature who will be hoping their singing goes swimmingly.

Who is Seahorse? Seahorse was revealed in Week Two as Spice Girls star Mel B, after new judge Mo made a perfect first guess.

Songs:

Week Two – Can’t Get You Out of My Head by Kylie Minogue

Clues:

Some sort of TV presenter

Has a Northern accent

Possibly someone who performed in the 90s

Seahorse says: “I once stole toilet roll from a total legend’s house.”

Guesses:

Jessica Ennis-Hill

Trisha Goddard

Debbie McGee

Mel B

Who is Alien?

Meet Alien, who hopes to dazzle earthlings with out-of-this-world performances.

Who is Alien? Alien was revealed in Week One as ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Songs:

Week One – Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa

Clues:

A wedding dress.

The VT took place in a crime scene.

They are fashionable with a possible connection to modelling.

Alien says: “I have never been invaded but I have been part of a battle.”

Guesses:

Gillian Anderson

Sophie Dahl

Lily Allen

Hannah Cooper

Who is Sausage?

ITV

Sausage is all wrapped up in a newspaper, but will they be the talk of the town?

Songs:

Week One – Skin by Rag’n’Bone Man

Clues:

This is a female sausage.

They have a strong connection to the beach and the coast.

She is a girly girl who “loves a bit of glam”.

Sausage says: “My performances are something of a balancing act.”

Guesses:

Maya Jama

Billie Piper

Ella Henderson

Meghan Trainor

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is Dragon?

Dragon is a cutie but when they open their mouth to sing, can they bring the fire?

Songs:

Week One – You’ve Got a Friend in Me by Randy Newman

Clues:

A picture of money inside a house

Dragon says they “mustn’t drag on” – possible drag connection

The judges noted Dragon’s rainbow-coloured belly could be a reference to the rainbow flag, an indication of their support for the LGBTQ community.

Dragon says: “I might be cute but sometimes I have a fiery temper!”

Guesses:

Jessie Tyler Ferguson

Kevin McCloud

Dion Dublin

Sandi Toksvig

Who is Viking?

Viking is armed with a sword and wearing a helmet – could the person behind the mask be taking this battle a little too seriously…

Songs:

Week Two – Songbird by Fleetwood Mac

Clues:

Viking is an “explorer” and a “curious kind”

Viking says: “We discover answers, and in my career, throughout this competition, I’ll be looking for a voice.”

He kept emphasising the King in Viking – perhaps the masked celebrity is an I’m A Celebrity winner?

Viking emerged from a castle named King’s Rock

He revealed that he may be a Viking, but he also wears “another kind of armour”.

Guesses:

Bear Grylls

Ledley King

Ricky Wilson

Taron Egerton

Who is Blob?

Blob has many eyes but will all eyes and ears be on this colourful monster?

Songs –

Week Two – Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars

Clues:

Wears glasses

Possibly a teacher

As a kid he wanted to be batman

Blob says: “I have recorded a demo for Simon Cowell.”

Guesses:

Richard Osman

Greg Davies

Romesh Ranganathan

Andi Peters

Harry Hill

Lenny Henry

Who is Harlequin?

Harlequin could be a joker in the pack or a stunning singer…

Fans believe they’ve worked out who is behind the mask. Following her debut performance, viewers speculated Harlequin could be former Corrie star Kym Marsh.

However, the 44-year-old actress insists she isn’t the culprit.

Taking to Twitter, she said: “Everyone asking if I am on masked singer. No sorry. Guess again guys xx”

Songs:

Week Two – Diamonds by Rihanna

Clues:

A bit of a “joker”

Someone who is often in the tabloids

Harlequin felt nervous to sing on stage

Possible royal connection

Harlequin says: “I once played a male lead in a musical.”

Guesses:

Beverley Knight

Scarlett Moffatt

Tracy Chapman

Justin Timberlake

Who is Swan?

Swan will be confidently swanning into town but when swan sings, will they ruffle feathers in the competition?

Songs:

Week One – That Don’t Impress Me Much by Shania Twain

Clues:

They say that they are loyal, strong and independent.

They have “the freedom to spread their wings”.

They have two interesting connections, one that is to the ballroom and one that is royal.

Swan says: “My career has been very honoured.”

Guesses:

Michelle Visage

Kimberly Wyatt

Ashley Roberts

Darcey Bussell

Nicole Scherzinger

Who is Bush Baby?

Bush Baby is an adorable looking cheeky fluffy fella but will their voice match the cute appearance?

Songs:

Week Two – Delilah by Tom Jones

Clues:

Australian accent

Bush Baby is “cheeky” – possible comedian

A potato fell out of the hat in his VT when he was performing a trick – possible chef or magician

This isn’t his first competition and he’s been training

Bush Baby says: “A lot of my wardrobe has been seen on screen.”

Guesses:

Peter Andre

Dynamo

Jamie Oliver

Joe Swash

Matt Lucas

Who is Badger?

Badger steps out of the sett but will this badger stand out from the crowd?

Songs:

Week One – Feeling Good by Michael Buble

Clues:

Used to being anonymous

Not easily recognised on the street

Possible motorbike enthusiast

Badger says: “I see things like a virtual world!”

Guesses:

David Myers

Jay Kay

Idris Elba

Andy Serkis

Who is Robin?

Rockin’ Robin will be hoping to deliver tweet harmonies and show that he’s not just for Christmas, but planning to go the distance.

Songs:

Week One – Can’t Stop the Feeling! by Justin Timberlake

Clues:

Robin is “fast on their feet” and “ready to go the distance”.

The VT showed Albert Square from EastEnders.

They have been “trained” and have “fighting feet”.

Robin said: “I may be a Robin, but I’ve been known to fly without wings.”

Guesses:

Amir Khan

Bruno Mars

Yung Filly

Joe Swash

Ne-Yo

Who is Grandfather Clock?

Grandfather Clock is the original Tik Tok and will be making every second on stage count.

Songs:

Week Two – Rock Around the Clock by Bill Haley & His Comets

Clues:

Three lions appeared in Grandfather Clock’s VT

During his career, he looked after a large estate

Football boots and pair of boots with spurs on them

Young at heart

Competitive

No stranger to performing

Grandfather Clock says: “I’ve never been an academic but I have been called a genius.”

Guesses:

David Seaman

Des Lynam

Bradley Walsh

Frank Skinner

Les Ferdinand

David James

Chris Kamara

Advertisement

The Masked Singer is on ITV on Saturday nights. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.