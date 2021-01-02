Who is Bush Baby on The Masked Singer?

Series two of The Masked Singer is here and the guessing game as to who is under the masks has already begun.

Mo Gilligan replaces Ken Jeong this year, while Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora are back for another run – as is host Joel Dommett. And they have 12 new celebrities to start guessing the identities of and some even crazier costumes to keep the stars hidden.

The 12 new The Masked Singer contestants also include Alien, Dragon and Swan. But who is Bush Baby, and will they manage to make it far into the singing competition?

Who is Bush Baby? Songs, clues, guesses

Meet Bush Baby who is an adorable looking cheeky fluffy fella but will their voice match the cute appearance?

Who are the contestants in the Masked Singer line-up?

There are still 11 contestants in The Masked Singer series two following Alien being first out after a battle to remain in the competition against Robin.

Other than those two and Bush Baby, this leaves Viking, Blob, Grandfather Clock, Harlequin, Seahorse, Dragon, Swan, Badger and Sausage fighting it out to be the final person asked to reveal who they actually are.

Guesses have already started as to who these people could be and we will keep you up to date with the latest clues and guesses for all of them as we get them.

What have the Masked Singer judges said about season 2

Davina has been talking about what we should expect from the performances this year, saying: “Sometimes you’ll have somebody who might not have the strongest voice but gives a performance that makes you go, ‘Oh my god that is an epic game-changing performance.’

“We have some very stylish, classy performances from people who put on a very confident show. The thing I like this year is that they just took the disguising of voices to the next level. I was going forensic on accents, I was thinking is that an American person pretending to be Australian but faking a Northern accent?!”

“I couldn’t read anything. So, as well as enjoying the songs you’re also going forensic on every word they’re saying and interrogating it – are they a professional? Are they not a professional? So, there’s lots of stand-out moments and lots of stand-out performers but I would be wrong to single out one because I take my hat off to them all.”

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.