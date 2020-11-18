Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Should I’m A Celebrity return to the jungle next year? Cast your vote

Should I’m A Celebrity return to the jungle next year? Cast your vote

Now that fans have had time to get used to the new location in North Wales, we're asking whether it should be a more permanent change.

Gwrych Castle, location of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2020 on ITV

We’re a few days into I’m A Celebrity 2020 and fans are beginning to adjust to the culture shock of seeing the show unfold in a brand new location.

Advertisement

After 19 seasons in the Australian jungle, the 2020 iteration has famously been moved to a new site – with coronavirus restrictions making travel to Australia a much trickier affair.

Instead, the new I’m A Celebrity filming location is situated in North Wales, specifically at the grounds of Gwrych Castle in Abergele, making for a slightly different feel to the show – even if the Bushtucker trials are as gruelling as ever.

So, now viewers have got a taste for the changed-up location, we’re asking whether the switch should be made permanent or if a return Down Under should be on the cards for 2021.

First up, we’re asking a simple question: do you think I’m A Celebrity in the Australian jungle is better, or have you been won over by the new setting in North Wales?

And we also want to know if you think the series could go one step further and change the camp location every year – think of all the different possibilities for new campsites!

The new series got underway last Sunday, and will run until a winner is crowned on Friday 4th December.

Among the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up of stars currently camping in North Wales are journalist Victoria Derbyshire, Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard, former EastEnders star Shane Richie, Olympic champion Mo Farah and TV presenter Vernon Kay.

Advertisement

And the contestants were joined on Tuesday by two new additions: tenor Russell Watson and West End star Ruthie Henshall.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Giovanna Fletcher
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
HonestBrew Christmas case

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 20% off HonestBrew Christmas cases

Take advantage of this cracking offer and discover the perfect gift for a craft beer lover!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

I'm A Celebrity 2020 contestant Jordan North

Meet Jordan North – I’m A Celebrity 2020 contestant and Radio 1 DJ

ITV Palooza 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Joe Swash reportedly returning to I’m a Celebrity along with other previous winners

Russell Watson

Meet Russell Watson – I’m A Celebrity 2020 contestant and singer

Ruthie Henshall

Meet Ruthie Henshall – I’m A Celebrity 2020 contestant and actress