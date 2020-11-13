Meet the 4 acts through to The Voice UK 2020 finals
Here are all the acts in The Voice UK 2020 finals.
After one of the longest series in the show’s history, it’s now time for The Voice UK 2020 winner to be revealed.
The four remaining acts will take to the stage this weekend (November 14th) and sing their hearts out, in a bid to be crowned this year’s winner and a bag a recording deal.
The fantastic four were chosen out of nine semi-finalists, with will.i.am revealing the emotional reason behind why he chose his Voice UK finalist.
And the tension is certainly rising between the judges, as presenter Emma Willis opened up about the competitiveness between the Voice UK coaches.
Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, she said: “I feel like it would mean so much to Will this year because he has had such a phenomenal bond with Gevanni from the minute he walked out onto that stage and just kind of said, ‘I’m doing it for my family because I want them to have a better life’ and that’s exactly why Will got into music.”
So, who are the remaining four? Here’s everything you need to know about Voice UK 2020 finalists – one of whom will be crowned the series nine winner!
Team Will
Gevanni Hutton
Instagram: @1negevanni
One of the youngest in the competition, Gevanni is a 17-year-old student who moved to London from Jamaica two years ago.
Team Tom
Jonny Brooks
Instagram: @_brooksmusic_
Twitter: @brooksfresh
Jonny, 28, is from Ireland and currently works as a janitor in a cathedral.
Team Meghan
Brooke Scullion
Instagram: @brookescullion
Twitter: @annatoria__
The 20-year-old is from Derry in Northern Ireland and works at a petting zoo.
Team Olly
Blessing Chitapa
Instagram: @annatoria__
Twitter: @annatoria__
The young singer, 17, is a student from Dudley.
The Voice UK 2020 final is on Saturday November 14th at 8:40pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.