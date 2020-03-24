Who should have won Eurovision 2020? Vote now in our Grand Final
The winner takes it all...
Eurovision 2020 may have been cancelled but the fun doesn’t have to stop there.
Over the past week, we’ve been asking you to vote in our polls on who you think should have won the Song Contest if it was going ahead as planned this year.
It was a competitive race to the finish line and now, we’ve got our final eight countries who made it through to the the last round.
The results of our four groups were as follows:
Group One
Winner – Lithuania, 46 per cent
Runner up – United Kingdom, 16 per cent
Group Two
Winner – Iceland, 53 per cent
Runner up – Italy, 14 per cent
Group Three
Winner – Bulgaria, 63 per cent
Runner up – Azerbaijan, 9 per cent
Group Four
Winner – Russia, 35 per cent
Runner up – Sweden, 14 per cent
Now, we need you to pick your winner. Is Iceland your champ? Or were you rooting for Russia or Italy?
If you need a reminder of each song, click on the countries above to watch the 2020 entries.
Have your say now and vote for your winner!
[Voting closes on the Eurovision Grand Final poll on Sunday 29th March at 5pm]