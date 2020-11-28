Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard 2020

Week Six of Strictly Come Dancing kicked off on BBC One this evening, as the contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up returned to the dance floor for another week.

First up was Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and her professional dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec, who did a Jive to River Deep – Mountain High by Tina Turner.

The pair had a lot to prove this week, after finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard in Week Five with just 18 points.

And Clara received mixed reactions from the Strictly Come Dancing judges. While both Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas thought she made some mistakes, Motsi Mabuse – who was returning from her isolation – commended Clara for picking herself back up.

Nevertheless, the judges agreed she did much better than the week before, awarding her 19 points.

It wasn’t enough to the top the board, however, as Jamie Laing and his partner Karen Hauer soon came and climbed to the top with 24 points after their saucy Tango.

But it was YouTube star HRVY and his partner Janette Manrara who really impressed with their Couples’ Choice, causing two of the judges to rise to their feet and give them a standing ovation.

“What a night to come back to!” Motsi gushed as she praised him on his performance.

And it didn’t stop there, with HRVY making history on Strictly Come Dancing as he received a perfect score of 30. This was the first time for a contestant to receive 10s from every judge in Week Six.

Also wowing this week was Maisie Smith who brought her A-game after being in the dance off two weeks in a row.

The EastEnders actress managed to score a pretty impressive 29 points, and her highest score of the series, finishing right behind HRVY on the leaderboard.

So, who will end up in the dance-off this week, and who will end up departing the ballroom for good?

Read on for your live scores on the Strictly leaderboard.

Week Six Scorers

Week Five scores

Week Four scores

Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (9+10+10) = 29 HRVY and Janette Manrara (8+10+9) = 27 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8+10+9) = 27 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (8+8+9) = 25 Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (7+8+9) = 24 Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (7+7+8) = 22 Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (5+7+8) = 20 Max George and Dianne Buswell (5+7+8) = 20 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (4+6+7) = 17

Week Three scores

After having combined scores for week two, week three was back to normal scoring as the celebs got to grips with movie week.

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (9+9+9) = 27 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8+9+9) = 26 Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (8+7+9) = 24 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (8+8+8) = 24 Max George and Dianne Buswell (8+8+8) = 24 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (7+8+8) = 23 Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (6+7+8) = 21 HRVY and Janette Manrara (6+7+8) = 21 Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (7+6+6) = 20 Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (6+7+6) = 19 Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (3+4+5) = 12

Week One and Two combined scores

The contestants received scores for their week two dances. However, the scores from weeks one and two were combined, as usual, before the public vote.

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (24 + 25) = 49 HRVY and Janette Manrara (25 + 24) = 49 Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (21 + 24) = 45 Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (21 + 21) = 42 Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (21 + 21) = 42 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (15 + 24) = 39 Max George and Dianne Buswell (17 + 20) = 37 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (19 + 17) = 36 Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (18 + 17) = 35 Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (16 + 18) = 34 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (14 + 17) = 31 Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (13 + 12) = 25

Week Two Strictly leaderboard

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (8 + 9 + 8) = 25 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8 + 8 + 8) = 24 HRVY and Janette Manrara (7 + 8 + 9) = 24 Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (8 + 8 + 8) = 24 Max George and Dianne Buswell (6 + 7 + 7) = 20 Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (6 + 7 + 8) = 21 Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (7 + 7 + 7) = 21 Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (6 + 6 + 6) = 18 Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (5 + 6 + 6) = 17 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (5 + 6 + 6) = 17 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (5 + 6 + 6) = 17 Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (2 + 5 + 5) = 12

Week one Strictly leaderboard

In week one, no one goes home, with combined judges scores and audience votes being carried over to week two for the first elimination.

HRVY and Janette Manrara (8 + 8 + 9) = 25 Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (8 + 8 + 8) = 24 Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (7 + 7 + 7) = 21 Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (7 + 7 + 7) = 21 Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (7 + 7 + 7) = 21 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (6 + 6 + 7) = 19 Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (5 + 6 + 7) = 18 Max George and Dianne Buswell (5 + 6 + 6) = 17 Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (4 + 6 + 6) = 16 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (3 + 6 + 6) = 15 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (4 + 5 + 5) = 14 Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (3 + 5 + 5) = 13

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.