Ruthie Henshall caught out by Dec in I’m A Celebrity live trial

Lords vs Ladies was the name of the game for the live trial in this year’s, I’m a Celebrity and there was some cheating afoot!

Before Ruthie Henshall tried to play fast and loose with the rules of fair play, the group were told that they would be competing in teams. It was the men vs the women and the reward for winning was a meal fit for royalty. The losers, meanwhile, would be on basic rations and would have to take part in the next trial.

Jordan North, Shane Richie, Ruthie and Hollie Arnold dipped their heads into a trough full of offal and pulled out coins with their teeth. The Lords won this round, but not without Ruthie telling a small fib about the number of coins that were collected… luckily Dec was on hand to catch her out, not that she looked pleased to be busted.

Vernon Kay and Victoria Derbyshire were locked in a box next and had to unscrew coins while laying in such delights as mealworms, crickets and cockroaches. The Lords took this one too, leading 11-6 on the total coin collection.

Savage Stocks was the third trial which pitted AJ Pritchard against Jessica Plummer. The pair had to put their heads inside a box full of rats while their restricted hands were in stocks and were tasked with unscrewing those all-important coins. Jessica struggled to get into this one as quick as AJ, and once again, the Lords remained on top.

Round Four saw Mo Farah back in business again alongside Russell Watson. The two competed against Beverley Callard and Giovanna Fletcher and, while sat in a chair, had royal pythons placed on them – or “posh scarves according to Vernon.

Again coins needed to be unscrewed and the group did well, with Lords once again clinching victory – and winning overall.

And so it’s a Royal banquet for the Lords, while the Ladies got stuck with rice and beans and a particularly nasty-looking trial to endure.

Viewers of the hit ITV show were also asked to choose the camp leader – a staple in the show now. But who will be chosen, and could somebody taking charge lead to this close-knit group beginning to argue?

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here continues tonight at 9pm on ITV. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.