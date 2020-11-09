Meet I’m A Celebrity’s Shane Richie – 2020 contestant and former EastEnders star

It’s only a matter of days before we see this year’s I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up enter the historic Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

The 20th series of the show will kick off on ITV on November 15th, and we’ll see 12 celebs take on some of the toughest challenges of their lives.

One of those stars is actor Shane Richie, who many may recognise as EastEnders‘ Alfie Moon.

The 56-year-old was announced as part of the line-up, at the end of special highlight show A Jungle Story.

He joins the likes of Radio DJ Jordan North, BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire, and Olympian Sir Mo Farah.

So, does he have what it takes to take on the creepy crawlies of the castle?

Here’s everything you need to know about him, including his deepest fears, which could possibly be a problem on I’m A Celebrity 2020!

Who is Shane Richie?

Age: 56

Instagram: @theshanerichie

Twitter: @realshanerichie

Job: Actor

Best known for playing Queen Vic landlord Alfie Moon on EastEnders, Shane is an actor, television presenter, comedian and singer.

He first joined the BBC One soap in 2002, and played the role in three separate stints from 2002 to 2019. He also appeared in a spin-off series, Kat & Alfie: Redwater, with his co-star and on-screen wife Jessie Wallace.

A regular panto star, Shane has also presented a number of game shows for the BBC, including Decimate and Reflex.

BBC

In the last few years, the 56-year-old has starred as Robin Hood. He first took on the role in 2016, appearing at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, then repeated it again in 2017 at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking.

He then reprised the role once again in 2018 at the Milton Keynes Theatre. In 2019 he starred alongside Jenny Dale as the title character in Dick Wittington at the Bristol Hippodrome.

Phobias? “Human faeces. If I see one, it is over! I am hoping the camp toilet will be enclosed.” (Good luck!)

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the castle? “Nothing. I don’t think I am that interesting.”