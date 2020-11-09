Meet I’m A Celebrity’s Beverley Callard – 2020 contestant and Corrie legend

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has finally confirmed its 2020 celebrity line-up, and it’s getting us all excited for its much-needed return to TVs in just a matter of days.

The 20th series will launch on Sunday 15th November, with the cast being unveiled during A Jungle Story, Ant and Dec’s celebration of almost two decades of the hit ITV show.

Corrie legend Beverley Callard has been announced as part of the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up heading to the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales this year. The star is best known for playing iconic barmaid Liz McDonald on the ITV soap for more than 30 years.

Beverley will be joined by Olympic athlete Sir Mo Farah, journalist Victoria Derbyshire, TV presenter Vernon Kay, EastEnders’ Shane Richie and former Strictly star AJ Pritchard.

Much like the regular series, celebrities will undertake gruelling trials and challenges to win food and secure treats, as one campmate will go on to be crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

Here’s everything you need to know about I’m A Celebrity 2020 Bev – including her dream campmate, to her biggest fear – which could be a bit of a concern if rumours that the castle is haunted are true… See more below.

Who is Beverley Callard?

Age: 63

Instagram: @beverleycallard

Twitter: @Beverleycallard

Job: Actress

Bev made her debut as glamorous, animal print-loving barmaid Liz McDonald on ITV’s Coronation Street in 1989, although she first appeared on our small screens in Emmerdale 37 years ago. Her role in Corrie started the 22-year storyline opposite her volatile, criminal husband Jim McDonald (Charlie Lawson).

In 2016, the actress announced that she was taking a two-month break from the soap as she was suffering with clinical depression. The star has spoken publicly about her ongoing battle with mental health, and is an ambassador for the mental health charity, which aims to dismantle the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Last year, she announced that she would be leaving Corrie, with her final scenes being aired in 2021.

Phobias? “Ghosts and insects.”

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the castle? “People think I am glamorous as I have played Liz for so long but I am not!”

Role in the camp? “Cleaner.”

Who will she miss most? “Dogs and my husband, Jon.”

Dream campmate? “Ricky Gervais –he would keep us all going.”

Relationship status? Married.

What has Beverley Callard said about joining I’m A Celebrity 2020?

“I think I will be the cleaner upper in the camp but if they need me to cook, they will starve!” she admitted. “I am rubbish! I think I will be ok living with strangers but the only thing that worries me is the toilet side of things and personal hygiene.”

"I hate the cold, I'm rubbish in the cold!" Someone told @Beverleycallard she's not going to Australia, right? ???? Watch her full interview on the #ImACeleb app: https://t.co/ROcmoHe6EN pic.twitter.com/x77I5aM6PP — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 9, 2020

Having just recovered from major hip surgery, Bev added: “After lockdown because I had a hip operation I was still at home, but I am not good at being at home and I have not met any new people for months, so this chance will be really good… Sitting around the camp doesn’t bother me because it is a chance to chat!”

