Meet the 9 acts through to The Voice UK 2020 semi-finals

After a break on the account of the coronavirus, The Voice UK is back for the semi-finals which have been pre-recorded this year.

The ITV singing competition will return on October 31st, with a special highlights show taking a look back at the eight contestants in the semi-finals, as well as the Lifeline Act – who was chosen by the public vote.

The show kicked off earlier this year, with the coaches choosing 10 talent acts each.

The Battles then took place as the coaches cut their teams in half with a series of head to head musical challenges which only one act could win.

However, the steals were once again back, giving each coach the chance to pick an extra act who their rivals sent home.

Next up was the The Voice UK knockouts challenges where the remaining six acts in each team became two for the live shows, leaving a total of eight acts plus one wild card act for the semi-finals.

So, who is in the semi-finals? And which team are they in? Team Tom, will.i.am, Meghan or Olly?

Here’s everything you need know.

Team Will

Gevanni Hutton

Instagram: @1negevanni

One of the youngest in the competition, Gevanni is a 17-year-old student who moved to London from Jamaica two years ago.

Lucy Calcines

Instagram: @lucy.calcines

Twitter: @LucyCalcines

Raised in Spain by her musician parents, Cuban singer Lucy, 21, currently lives in the UK.

Doug Sure

Instagram: @dougsure

Twitter: @dougsure

Doug is a 31-year-old electrician from Crystal Palace who was voted into the live shows as this year’s wildcard act.

Team Tom

Jonny Brooks

Instagram: @_brooksmusic_

Twitter: @brooksfresh

Jonny, 28, is from Ireland and currently works as a janitor in a cathedral.

Lois Moodie

Instagram: @lois_moodie

Twitter: @LMoodieOfficial

Lois, 21, from London has been singing with her family from the age of four.

Team Meghan

Trinity-Leigh Cooper

Instagram: @trinityleighofficial

Twitter: @TrinityLeigh17

The 16-year-old comes from Wales.

Brooke Scullion

Instagram: @brookescullion

Twitter: @annatoria__

The 20-year-old is from Derry in Northern Ireland and works at a petting zoo.

Team Olly

Jordan Phillips

Instagram: @jordan.phillipss

Twitter: @Jordanphillipss

Originally on Team Will, Jordan, 20, is from Stockport and currently works as a joiner and sandwich delivery man.

Blessing Chitapa

Instagram: @annatoria__

Twitter: @annatoria__

The young singer, 17, is a student from Dudley.

The Voice UK 2020 returns on Saturday October 31st at 9pm on ITV. The semi-finals and finals will follow. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.