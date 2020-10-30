Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Meet the 9 acts through to The Voice UK 2020 semi-finals

Meet the 9 acts through to The Voice UK 2020 semi-finals

Here are all the acts in The Voice UK 2020 semi-finals.

The Voice UK

After a break on the account of the coronavirus, The Voice UK is back for the semi-finals which have been pre-recorded this year.

Advertisement

The ITV singing competition will return on October 31st, with a special highlights show taking a look back at the eight contestants in the semi-finals, as well as the Lifeline Act – who was chosen by the public vote.

The show kicked off earlier this year, with the coaches choosing 10 talent acts each.

The Battles then took place as the coaches cut their teams in half with a series of head to head musical challenges which only one act could win.

However, the steals were once again back, giving each coach the chance to pick an extra act who their rivals sent home.

Next up was the The Voice UK knockouts challenges where the remaining six acts in each team became two for the live shows, leaving a total of eight acts plus one wild card act for the semi-finals.

So, who is in the semi-finals? And which team are they in? Team Tom, will.i.am, Meghan or Olly?

Here’s everything you need know.

Team Will

©ITV Plc

Gevanni Hutton 

Instagram: @1negevanni

One of the youngest in the competition, Gevanni is a 17-year-old student who moved to London from Jamaica two years ago.

The Voice UK 2020 contestant Gevanni
The Voice UK 2020 contestant Gevanni
ITV

Lucy Calcines 

Instagram: @lucy.calcines

Twitter: @LucyCalcines

Raised in Spain by her musician parents, Cuban singer Lucy, 21, currently lives in the UK.

The Voice UK
The Voice UK 2020 contestant Lucy Calcines

Doug Sure

Instagram: @dougsure

Twitter: @dougsure

The Voice UK 2020 wildcard Doug Sure
The Voice UK 2020 wildcard Doug Sure
ITV

Doug is a 31-year-old electrician from Crystal Palace who was voted into the live shows as this year’s wildcard act.

Team Tom

Tom Jones
Tom Jones
ITV

Jonny Brooks 

Instagram: @_brooksmusic_

Twitter: @brooksfresh

Jonny, 28, is  from Ireland and currently works as a janitor in a cathedral.

The Voice UK 2020 contestant Jonny Brooks
The Voice UK 2020 contestant Jonny Brooks
ITV

Lois Moodie 

Instagram: @lois_moodie

Twitter: @LMoodieOfficial

The Voice UK 2020 contestant Lois Moodie
The Voice UK 2020 contestant Lois Moodie
ITV

Lois, 21, from London has been singing with her family from the age of four.

Team Meghan

Meghan Trainor The Voice UK promo
ITV

Trinity-Leigh Cooper 

Instagram: @trinityleighofficial

Twitter: @TrinityLeigh17

The 16-year-old comes from Wales.

Trinity-Leigh The Voice UK (ITV)
Trinity-Leigh The Voice UK

Brooke Scullion 

Instagram: @brookescullion

Twitter: @annatoria__

The 20-year-old is from Derry in Northern Ireland and works at a petting zoo.

Brooke, The Voice UK ©ITV Plc
The Voice UK 2020 contestant Brooke

Team Olly

©ITV Plc

Jordan Phillips 

Instagram: @jordan.phillipss

Twitter: @Jordanphillipss

Originally on Team Will, Jordan, 20, is from Stockport and currently works as a joiner and sandwich delivery man.

The Voice UK 2020 contestant Jordan Phillips
The Voice UK 2020 contestant Jordan Phillips
ITV

Blessing Chitapa 

Instagram: @annatoria__

Twitter: @annatoria__

The young singer, 17, is a student from Dudley.

The Voice UK 2020 contestant Blessing Chitapa
The Voice UK 2020 contestant Blessing Chitapa
ITV
Advertisement

The Voice UK 2020 returns on Saturday October 31st at 9pm on ITV. The semi-finals and finals will follow.  If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about The Voice UK

The Voice UK
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
BergHOFF Eurocast 6pc Cookhouse Set

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a BergHOFF cookware set for £183 + P&P

Buy this exquisite six-piece set now and you’ll receive a FREE frying pan worth £55!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Series shot of Shane at Flamingo Land Holiday Park.

I’m a Celebrity reportedly signs ex EastEnders star Shane Richie

I'm A Celebrity camp location

Where is I’m a Celebrity filmed? Jungle camp’s new castle location

I'm A Celebrity 2020 rumours

I’m a Celebrity 2020 cast line-up rumours and confirmed contestants

Don't Rock the Boat

Meet the star-studded cast of ITV’s Don’t Rock the Boat