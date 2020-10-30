Meet the 9 acts through to The Voice UK 2020 semi-finals
Here are all the acts in The Voice UK 2020 semi-finals.
After a break on the account of the coronavirus, The Voice UK is back for the semi-finals which have been pre-recorded this year.
The ITV singing competition will return on October 31st, with a special highlights show taking a look back at the eight contestants in the semi-finals, as well as the Lifeline Act – who was chosen by the public vote.
The show kicked off earlier this year, with the coaches choosing 10 talent acts each.
The Battles then took place as the coaches cut their teams in half with a series of head to head musical challenges which only one act could win.
However, the steals were once again back, giving each coach the chance to pick an extra act who their rivals sent home.
Next up was the The Voice UK knockouts challenges where the remaining six acts in each team became two for the live shows, leaving a total of eight acts plus one wild card act for the semi-finals.
So, who is in the semi-finals? And which team are they in? Team Tom, will.i.am, Meghan or Olly?
Here’s everything you need know.
Team Will
Gevanni Hutton
Instagram: @1negevanni
One of the youngest in the competition, Gevanni is a 17-year-old student who moved to London from Jamaica two years ago.
Lucy Calcines
Instagram: @lucy.calcines
Twitter: @LucyCalcines
Raised in Spain by her musician parents, Cuban singer Lucy, 21, currently lives in the UK.
Doug Sure
Instagram: @dougsure
Twitter: @dougsure
Doug is a 31-year-old electrician from Crystal Palace who was voted into the live shows as this year’s wildcard act.
Team Tom
Jonny Brooks
Instagram: @_brooksmusic_
Twitter: @brooksfresh
Jonny, 28, is from Ireland and currently works as a janitor in a cathedral.
Lois Moodie
Instagram: @lois_moodie
Twitter: @LMoodieOfficial
Lois, 21, from London has been singing with her family from the age of four.
Team Meghan
Trinity-Leigh Cooper
Instagram: @trinityleighofficial
Twitter: @TrinityLeigh17
The 16-year-old comes from Wales.
Brooke Scullion
Instagram: @brookescullion
Twitter: @annatoria__
The 20-year-old is from Derry in Northern Ireland and works at a petting zoo.
Team Olly
Jordan Phillips
Instagram: @jordan.phillipss
Twitter: @Jordanphillipss
Originally on Team Will, Jordan, 20, is from Stockport and currently works as a joiner and sandwich delivery man.
Blessing Chitapa
Instagram: @annatoria__
Twitter: @annatoria__
The young singer, 17, is a student from Dudley.
The Voice UK 2020 returns on Saturday October 31st at 9pm on ITV. The semi-finals and finals will follow.