Footballers, cricketers, gymnasts: Strictly Come Dancing has cast them all in the course of its 17-year run. However, former NFL star Jason Bell is the first American football player to grace the dance floor.

Advertisement

One of the celebs in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up, Bell is set to tackle an array of routines (while hopefully blocking any criticism from the judging panel).

Now paired with Luba Mushtuk, one of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing professionals, Bell is geared up for the first live show of 2020. And to give him an extra leg-up, Jason Bell has been asking his ex Nadine Coyle for some Strictly tips.

While we wait to see him in action again, here’s everything you need to know about Jason Bell.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Who is Jason Bell?

Age: 42

Instagram: @jasonbell33

Twitter: @JasonBell33

Job: Former NFL player and broadcaster

Partnered with: Luba Mushtuk

Jason Bell is best known for being a cornerback in the National Football League (NFL) for the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Texans and the New York Giants.

He began his American football career in 2001, when he signed as an undrafted free agent to the Dallas Cowboys. He left the team in 2002 to join the Houston Texans, leading the team and receiving the Ed Block Courage Award at the end of that season.

In 2006, he moved to the New York Giants before retiring in 2008 after undergoing career-ending surgery the year before.

Since ending his football career, Bell has become a broadcaster and currently acts as an NFL pundit for BBC Sport alongside former New York Giants player Osi Umenyiora.

Bell shares a six-year-old daughter with Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle, to whom he was briefly engaged to.

What has Jason Bell said about Strictly?

The broadcaster addressed his participation in this year’s series in a statement, saying: “Strictly is the epitome of British television and this year, more than ever, I’m so proud and humbled to be participating.”

“Strictly was the first show I ever watched when I moved to the UK and I’m a massive fan. My six-year-old daughter never got the chance to see me run out on the field at an NFL game but she is very excited about me taking to the dance floor. I hope I can do her proud.”

Delighted to be announced as a contestant on this year’s @bbcstrictly ???? See you on the dance floor ???? https://t.co/HnlUTm09ee — Jason Bell (@JasonBell33) September 1, 2020

Bell also announced the news on Instagram and Twitter, writing: “Delighted to be announced as a contestant on this year’s BBC Strictly. See you on the dance floor.”

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year. You can find the full Strictly Come Dancing line-up here. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.