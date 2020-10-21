Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 Stand Up to Cancer lineup: Meet the famous telly watchers

Celebrity Gogglebox is returning for a one-off special this Friday 23rd October in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, with various famous TV fans sitting down to watch the best of this week’s telly.

From Saturday night entertainment juggernauts and the top news stories, to hard-hitting documentaries and nail-biting dramas, Gogglebox’s celebs will be watching it all.

While a few celebs from this year’s series will be returning for the special, there are a couple of new additions to the line-up which are bound to get Line of Duty fans in particular very excited.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Celebrity Gogglebox Stand Up To Cancer special.

Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 lineup

Roger Daltrey

Getty

The Who’s lead singer Roger Daltrey is set to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox on Friday, Channel 4 has confirmed.

The 76-year-old, who’s best known for hit songs ‘My Generation’, ‘Pinball Wizard’ and ‘You Better You Bet’, joined The Who in 1957 before carving out a successful solo career and branching out into acting, with roles in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Mighty Boosh and The Bill.

Martin Compston and Vicky McClure

Getty

Line of Duty stars Martin Compston (DS Steve Arnott) and Vicky McClure (DI Kate Fleming) are taking a break from filming series six to appear in Friday’s Stand Up To Cancer Gogglebox special, according to The Daily Star.

OMG! vicky and martin will be on celebrity gogglebox SU2C this friday!! let’s hope the gaffer joins them too ???? #lineofduty pic.twitter.com/2HZrmnymFg — best of line of duty (@bestoflod) October 18, 2020

Aside from the popular BBC One drama, Compston is best known for his roles in The Nest, Victoria and films Mary Queen of Scots and The Aftermath, while McClure has starred in film and TV series This is England, The Replacement and Alex Rider.

John Bishop

Getty

Comedian John Bishop will be appearing on the Celebrity Gogglebox sofa on Friday, although it’s currently unknown who he’ll be sharing it with.

The presenter and comic is best known for hosting The John Bishop Show and appearing in Skins, Who Do You Think You Are? and The Nightly Show.

David Mitchell and Victoria Coren Mitchell

Getty

Peep Show’s David Mitchell and his wife, Only Connect presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell, have signed up for the Celebrity Gogglebox special on Friday, according to The Daily Star.

David, who’s best known as half of the comedy duo Mitchell and Webb with Peep Show co-star Robert Webb, has starred in BBC Two’s Upstart Crow and is a team captain on Would I Lie To You?, while Victoria is a professional poker champion, who’s appeared on QI, The Great Sport Relief Bake Off and Hypothetical.

Returning Goggleboxers

Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe

Getty Images

Comedian Mo Gilligan appears alongside friend and fellow comedian Babatunde Aleshe on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Gilligan hosts The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan on Channel 4, as well as The Big Narstie Show alongside the British rapper. Aleshe has appeared in a number of series, including EastEnders, Law & Order: UK, Doctor Who and Waking the Dead.

Harry and Sandra Redknapp

Couple goals right here! Football manager Harry has been married to Sandra since 1967 and the happy couple have been together for 57 years after originally meeting at a disco. The pair have two sons together, footballer Jamie and model Mark, and Harry melted the nation’s hearts with romantic stories during his stint on I’m A Celebrity. We can’t wait to see these two back on Celebrity Gogglebox!

Zoe Ball and Woody Cook

Woody Cook is the son of Radio 2 Breakfast and Strictly: It Takes Two presenter Zoe Ball, and her ex-husband Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim. He recently competed in C4 reality show The Circle and is starting to make a name for himself in his own right. Zoe was bursting with pride when Woody competed on The Circle, and the pair clearly have a close bond, so it will be fun to see them watching telly together again.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling

Showbiz couple Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have been together for about three years. They must already have lots of juicy conversations about Love Island – she’s the presenter and he provides the show’s hilarious voiceover, so it was no surprise that they provided great entertainment on the show.

Eammon Holmes and Ruth Langsford

Channel 4

This Morning’s husband-and-wife presenting duo Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have become established Gogglebox stars. The couple, who have hosted This Morning since 2006, started dating in 1997 and married 13 years later. They have one son together named Jack and live in Surrey.

Martin and Roman Kemp

Getty Images

Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and his son, Capital Radio DJ Roman, return to watch TV together whilst socially distanced in London.

Since rising to fame in the new wave band with his brother Gary, Martin has appeared in EastEnders and The Krays, as well as Celebrity Big Brother and BBC music competition Let It Shine. His 27-year-old son Roman has hosted Capital FM’s Breakfast Show since 2014 and finished in third place on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here last year.

Susanna Reid and Judge Rinder

Getty Images

Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid and her friend, TV judge Robert Rinder, were late additions to the Celebrity Gogglebox line-up, having joined mid-way through the series, but will be returning for the special.

Broadcaster Reid presented BBC Breakfast from 2003 until 2014, when she moved to ITV to co-anchor GMB alongside Piers Morgan. Meanwhile, Rinder is best known for hosting courtroom reality show Judge Rinder and Channel 4’s The Rob Rinder Verdict.

Nicola Adams and her partner, Ella Baig

Former Olympian Nicola Adams made it into the record books, winning gold at London 2012 and becoming the first female boxer to become Olympic champion. After blazing a trail for other women in her sport, she was forced to retire from boxing to protect her eyesight. Now she’s able to enjoy the fun side of being well-known and often appears on TV, most recently on a celebrity special of The Great British Bake Off. Her girlfriend, Ella is a beauty blogger.

KSI and S-X

Channel 4

YouTuber KSI – real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji – has been a big name on the streaming site since 2009 due to his gaming-commentary videos. He has since began a boxing career, famously taking on American YouTuber Logan Paul in 2018. His friend S-X – Samuel Andrew Gumbley – is a record producer and songwriter from Wolverhampton, who has worked with Childish Gambino, KSI and Lil Baby.

Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts

Heart Radio presenter Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts have teamed up for this year’s series Celebrity Gogglebox.

Roberts is best known for being a member of pop group The Pussycat Dolls and since competing on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2012 and Strictly Come Dancing, she has developed a successful presenting career in the UK. TV host Jamie Theakston previously presented Top of the Pops and now hosts Heart UK’s Breakfast show with Amanda Holden.

Vic Reeves and Jools Holland

Getty Images

Musician and presenter Jools Holland appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 alongside his friend and comedian Vic Reeves.

Holland is best known for hosting Later…with Jools Holland on BBC2 whilst recording a number of album, while Reeves is one-half of the surrealist comedy duo Vic and Bob (with Bob Mortimer) and co-host of Netflix’s The Big Flower Fight.

Johnny Vegas and Bev Dixon

Getty Images

Benidorm star Johnny Vegas appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside his PA and friend Bev Dixon. Vegas has appeared in BBC comedy Ideal, Still Open All Hours and Good Omens.

Nigel Havers and Denis Lawson

Actor and presenter Nigel Havers joins fellow actor Denis Lawson on the Celebrity Gogglebox sofa this series.

Havers, who appeared in coronation Street and Don’t Wait Up, now presents The Bidding Room on BBC One, while Lawson, whose nephew is A-lister Ewan McGregor, has starred in New Tricks and the original Star Wars trilogy.

Shaun Ryder and Bez

Getty Images

The Happy Mondays’ stars have returned to Shaun Ryder’s sofa to film another series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Ryder said filming the show with Bez was “really good fun”.

“It’s not like a job really, it’s just me and him. We’ve been like that for the best part of 40 years – we sat watching telly and films and commentating on everything when we were on the tour bus.”

While both enjoy filming together, Bez has revealed that he’s found watching some shows more difficult than others. “The most embarrassing one for us is Naked Attraction. That’s the most embarrassing one,” he said. “Sat there looking at willies, it’s not my favourite thing.”

Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall

TV presenter and musicals star Denise Van Outen regularly appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with her partner, city trader Eddie. The pair are always good fun and often find themselves bickering over things they see on the telly.

Nick and Liv Grimshaw

Radio 1 DJ Grimmy is back on Gogglebox alongside his niece, Liv, who works in fashion. Nick’s sister is 11 years older than him, so there is only a 10-year difference between him and Liv – he describes them as more like siblings than uncle and niece, and says the pair are in touch every single day.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

ITV’s golden couple, Joe and Stacey, seem like a match made in showbiz heaven. He often appears with her on Loose Women specials, and the pair have both won I’m A Celebrity. They have a son together, Rex, and live with Stacey’s two other children from previous relationships. They’re back for more telly watching this series.

Rylan Clark-Neal and Linda Clark

BBC

Presenter Rylan Clarke-Neal has returned to Celebrity Gogglebox to watch TV alongside his mum, Linda, once again.

Originally a contestant on The X Factor, Clark-Neal soon established himself as a TV presenter and media personality after winning Celebrity Big Brother. He has since hosted This Morning, The Xtra Factor, Supermarket Sweep and Ready Steady Cook.

Emilia Fox and Joanna David

Getty Images

While Emilia Fox has previously appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside her cousin Laurence Fox, this series she’s brought her mum Joanna David on the show.

Fox is best known for her roles in The Pianist, Silent Witness, Rebecca and Pride and Prejudice, while her mother, who has been married to fellow actor Edward Fox since 2004, has appeared in Miss Marple, Death in Paradise and Inspector Morse among other titles.

Gyles Brandreth and Maureen Lipman

While Former Conservative MP and presenter Gyles Brandreth appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox last year with Sheila Hancock, this time he’s watching TV alongside Doctor Who’s Maureen Lipman.

Celebrity Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 on Friday 23rd October at 9pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.