Series three of fishing series Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing is coming to an end this week, with Bob and Paul packing away their buckets of bait and fishing lines until next time.

The BBC Two series has seen the comedy duo fish all over the UK, from the River Tweed on the Scottish border to South East England’s River Lea, but what’s in store for series four if the show will return for another outing on the boat?

Here’s everything you need to know about Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing series four.

Will there be a series 4 of Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing?

BBC Two has not yet announced whether comedians Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse will picking up their fishing poles once more for a fourth series of their entertaining show – but we’ll keep you updated when the broadcaster does so.

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing series 4 release date

While Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing has not yet been renewed for series four, if it is, it’s likely to air on BBC Two in the summer of 2021 (COVID-19 permitting).

Series one began airing in June 2018, while both series two and three started in August 2019 and 2020 respectively – therefore, it’s likely that we’ll see another six episodes of the fishing comics in August 2021.

What is Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing about?

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing debuted in 2018, with comedians Bob Mortimer (Vic and Bob) and Paul Whitehouse (Harry & Paul) fishing in various parts of the UK.

The duo started the hobby together when they both found out that they were suffering from quite serious heart problems, and Whitehouse invited Mortimer to go fishing with him.

“I’ve never felt anything like it,” Mortimer told the RadioTimes.com in 2018. “There comes a moment when you realise that you’ve said nothing for an hour and a half. I haven’t thought about anything else. I haven’t worried about the past, or future. I didn’t find out until later that it was just a ruse to get me back into life. That he’d been conspiring with [his wife] Lisa.”

Over the last three series, the pair have fished all over Britain whilst having a good old chat and looking for different species of fish.

Who is in Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing?

BBC Two’s Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing stars UK comedy legends Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse.

Paul Whitehouse is best known as one half of the comedy duo Harry & Paul with Harry Enfield, and starred in sketch comedy series The Fast Show. He has since appeared in films Alice in Wonderland, The Death of Stalin and The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Bob Mortimer is part of comedy double act Vic and Bob with Vic Reeves but also makes regular appearances across the panel shows as well as Taskmaster, Duck Quacks Don’t Echo, Would I Lie to You and A League of Their Own.

Series 1, 2 and 3 of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.