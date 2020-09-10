Time Lord Victorious: Full list of Doctor Who releases

Time Lord Victorious has begun its epic reveal, and there’s already a mass of stories, games, action figures and more (including an animated Dalek spin-off) as we head towards even more announcements and debuts.

Yes, the big new crossover Doctor Who project (which will star the Eighth, Ninth and Tenth Doctors alongside companions, villains and new characters) is set to be quite the undertaking, with various Who spin-off companies uniting to tell one sprawling story.

These companies include (deep breath): Penguin Random House, BBC Books, Titan Comics, Doctor Who Magazine, Big Finish productions, BBC Audio, action figure company Eaglemoss Hero Collector, Immersive Everywhere, Maze Theory (who made the last Doctor Who VR game) and escape room maestros Escape Hunt.

“Time Lord Victorious will tell a new and untold story, set within the Dark Times at the start of the universe, when even the Eternals were young,” the BBC said in a release.

“Following several Doctors across space and time as they defend their home planet from a terrible race, this is a story like no other.”

But how can we keep up with all the releases, we hear you ask? How could we possibly keep abreast of what Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant’s Time Lords will get up to across so many different mediums?

Well, we’ve got you covered. We’ll be adding the Time Lord Victorious releases as and when they’re announced in this very article, updating regularly so Whovians everywhere can keep on top of the massive project.

And there’s also this handy-dandy timeline overview (above) revealed on the Time Lord Victorious website if you’re interested in seeing it all at a glance.

Going by order of release, here’s what’s been announced already…

A Dalek Awakens by Escape Hunt

Available now

The Dalek-themed escape room that launched in early March 2020 seems to have been retrospectively named as a part of Time Lord Victorious, with the puzzle-packed experience technically kicking off the whole crossover.

Having played the story, we didn’t detect too many overt crossovers, but we’re sure they’re there if you look hard enough…

Doctor Who: A Dalek Awakens is now ready to play in Escape Hunt locations around the UK. Check ticket availability here

Time Lord Victorious: Defender of the Daleks #1 by Titan comics

Available September 2nd 2020

When the Doctor faces his ancient foes once again, it soon becomes clear that things aren’t what they seem – time is all wrong and something is coming that terrifies even the Daleks.

This issue kicks off a special two-part story that will see David Tennant’s Doctor take on the Daleks (again), set some time ahead of the main Time Lord Victorious storyline but giving hints towards that larger project.

“Titan’s comic story is quite unique, as it features the Tenth Doctor as seen in the recent Thirteenth Doctor comic series, so he’s not reached his so-called victory over time yet,” said Doctor Who Comics editor Jake Devine.

“But what has been fun to explore is the Doctor getting a glimpse of what’s to come and foreshadowing his own dark turn.”

Written by Jody Houser and illustrated by Roberta Ingranata, the first issue will have five alternate covers, some of which you can see above.

Doctor Who: The Official Annual 2021 – Penguin Random House Children’s and BBC Studios

Available September 3rd 2020

While the BBC’s official annual will largely concern itself with the current BBC series and its line-up (i.e. Jodie Whittaker and her TARDIS team), it has been revealed that the annual will include “an exclusive tie-in to the Time Lord Victorious story.”

Exactly what this tie-in consists of remains to be seen – it could be some sort of comic, short story or something less extensive only hinting at the TLV arc – but for completists, we’re sure it’ll still be worth picking up a copy.

Monstrous Beauty #1 from Doctor Who Magazine

BBC

Available September 17th 2020

“All I know about this time are fairy tales – and every single one of them is terrifying…”

This new comic strip will kick off in a special Doctor Who Magazine supplement bundled with issue 556 and continue with the two subsequent issues, and follows the Ninth Doctor and Rose when they accidentally land in The Dark Times.

A synopsis reads:

The Ninth Doctor and Rose find themselves in a place where no TARDIS is ever supposed to go – the Dark Times; an ancient era forbidden to all Time Lords. The universe is young but war has already been born: The Vampire Alliance is swarming across the cosmos, consuming everything in its path. The Doctor discovers that not all the stories surrounding Time Lord history match up with reality – but some of the horrors are actually worse than the myths. Rose becomes the first human in existence – and that’s a very dangerous thing to be… “I’m really excited to get a chance to do a Ninth Doctor and Rose story,” writer Scott Gray (who created the strip with artist John Ross) said. “John Ross and I did the comic strip in the 2006 Doctor Who Annual (Mr Nobody) and we had a fantastic time with those characters – there’s a real energy to their relationship. I was sorry they left the mag so soon, and it’s been terrific revisiting them now.”

The Knight, the Fool and the Dead from BBC Books

Available October 1st 2020

In the first Time Lord Victorious novel, David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor takes on death itself, as you can see in the summary below.

“We live forever, barring accidents. Just like everyone else in the universe.”

The Doctor travels back to the Dark Times, an era where life flourishes and death is barely known…

Then come the Kotturuh – creatures who spread through the cosmos dispensing mortality. They judge each and every species and decree its allotted time to live. For the first time, living things know the fear of ending. And they will go to any lengths to escape this grim new spectre, death.

The Doctor is an old hand at cheating death. Now, at last, he can stop it at source. He is coming for the Kotturuh, ready to change everything so that life wins from the start. Not just the last of the Time Lords. The Time Lord Victorious.

Largely kicking off the main Time Lord Victorious story, The Knight, The Fool and the Dead also seems to feature “Brian the Ood,” a character who later returns (or preturns, given that it’s set earlier in the Doctor’s life) in the Paul McGann Big Finish trilogy (below).

Doctor Who: The Knight, The Fool and The Dead costs £9.99 available for pre-order here

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: Short Trips: Master Thief / Lesser Evils from Big Finish

Available October 7th 2020

Audio story company Big Finish has been telling spin-off Doctor Who adventures for years, and they’re kicking off their entry into Time Lord Victorious with a duo of standalone “Short Trips” stories, starring Jon Culshaw as two different versions of the Master.

The first, called Master Thief is penned by Sophie Iles and stars Culshaw as Roger Delgado’s original Master. The plot summary reads:

The Master wants to plunder one of the most secure vaults in the universe, the Repository. He’s got a plan, and a deadly new weapon to assist him. However, as the Master quickly discovers, getting in might be easy, but getting away with it might cost him everything.

Meanwhile, the second (by Simon Guerrier) is called Lesser Evils, and has Culshaw imitating Anthony Ainley’s version of the villainous Time Lord.

The Kotturuh have arrived on the planet Alexis to distribute the gift of the death to its inhabitants. The only person standing in their way is a renegade Time Lord, who has sworn to protect the locals. A Time Lord called the Master…

Clearly, this second story will tie into the death-dealing Koturruh introduced in the first Tenth Doctor book above, giving a suggestion at just how interwoven the whole Time Lord Victorious storyline will be.

The Doctor Who – Short Trips are also available to pre-order now and will be released in October 2020 on download (£4.99), or as part of a Time Lord Victorious bundle with the Paul McGann trilogy, below (£26).

Time Lord Victorious: Defender of the Daleks #2 by Titan comics

Available October 8th 2020

The second part of the Tenth Doctor Dalek story will be released a month or so after the first issue, and will continue the story of David Tennant’s Doctor working with his greatest foes.

Time Lord Victorious #2 is now available to pre-order globally from July’s Diamond Previews catalogue, ForbiddenPlanet.com and on digital device via Comixology.

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: He Kills Me, He Kills Me Not

Available October 14th 2020

The first of Big Finish’s main audio entries into the Time Lord Victorious milieu will star Paul McGann’s Eighth Doctor as he takes on a deadly new villain – Brian the Ood.

On the desert world of Atharna, the Doctor’s life is about to be changed forever.

Looking to visit one of the Seven Hundred Wonders of the Universe, he’s quickly embroiled in a web of deceit. Worse than that, this Wonder of the Universe is missing, and the Doctor is about to encounter one of his most dangerous and duplicitous adversaries.

The Doctor is about to meet Brian.

The story is written by Carrie Thompson, and is available for pre-order from the Big Finish website.

“Time Lord Victorious has been a glorious delight to work on,” said producer Alfie Shaw.

“We have three new authors writing the Eighth Doctor trilogy, pitting him against one of my new favourite characters in Doctor Who, Brian the Ood Assassin, as well old favourites, the Daleks.”

Speaking of which…

Monstrous Beauty #2 from Doctor Who Magazine

The second instalment of the Christopher Eccleston/Billie Piper comic strip is released in Doctor Who Magazine issue #557.

“The brief was: ‘Ninth Doctor, Rose, Vampires!’” writer Scott Gray said of the story.

“Monstrous Beauty can be read as a standalone adventure, but if you look further into the Time Lord Victorious storyline you’ll see how it connects with the other strands.”

Dalek Drone/Dalek Emperor Figurines – Eaglemoss/ Hero Collector

Available October 20th 2020

Want some physical representations of the Time Lord Victorious fun along with the audio and written stories? Well from late October you can, with Hero Collector releasing four box sets of character figurines based on the Time Lord Victorious crossover.

Each of the four Time Lord Victorious box sets will contain two hand-painted polyresin figurines at 1:21 scale (i.e. about 3.5 inches tall) and a companion magazine, kicking off with a Dalek Drone and Dalek Emperor.

The first set will sell at £19.99/$34.95 RRP, and is available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth or Forbidden Planet. Shortly followed by…

Dalek Commander and Dalek Scientist Figurines – Eaglemoss/ Hero Collector

Available November 1st 2020

The second box of figurines will also include Daleks of different stripes – including a Dalek “Time” Commander – though we don’t currently have pictures of what they’ll look like.

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: The Enemy of My Enemy

Available November 11th 2020

The second of the Paul McGann Time Lord Victorious story (aka Time Lord Vic-Story-Us) will see him take on classic foes the Daleks as they begin to form a treaty with another race.

The people of Wrax are happy to begin peaceful negotiations with the Dalek Empire. The two species are preparing to engage in an alliance that will last throughout the ages.

The only one who seems to object to this happy union is the Doctor. He knows that you can never trust the Daleks.

But more than that, he knows that the Wraxians should never have existed…

With Nicholas Briggs returning as the voice of the Daleks, the story is written by Tracy Ann Baines and is available for pre-order now.

Monstrous Beauty #3 from Doctor Who Magazine

Available November 12th

The third and final instalment of the Ninth Doctor/Rose comic strip will be released with Doctor Who Magazine issue #558.

Dalek Executioner and Dalek Strategist Figurines – Eaglemoss/ Hero Collector

Available November 23rd

Yet more Dalek characters featured in various David Tennant/Paul McGann stories from the Time Lord Victorious collection will be released in the third collection of figurines.

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: Echoes of Extraction

Big Finish

Available November 27th on vinyl, December 4th for download

David Tennant makes his Time Lord Victorious arrival by co-starring with Paul McGann in this unique double-sided audio adventure, which sees both Time Lords tackle the same foe at different times in an interlinked story. The twist? You can listen to them in any order.

A synopsis reads:

Trapped, a haunted monster waits to consume new victims. It needs help. It needs a doctor. Unfortunately, it also needs to kill whoever it meets. Thrust into immediate danger, and on the back-foot, it will take all of the Doctor’s ingenuity to triumph.

Two interlinked adventures. Two Doctors. One foe.

Tennant and McGann’s versions of the story will be presented on either side of a vinyl record, with audiences encouraged to listen to them in whichever preference they desire.

“The script is fascinating,” David Tennant said. “I’ve only got one side of it, but I’m very aware there’s more to this story, that there’s another Doctor on the other side of the disc. I look forward to getting my LP so I can listen to it all.”

“I’ve read this script twice through and I’m still none the wiser,” added Paul McGann. “I’m more confused after the second time than I was after the first. It’s only while working on it that I’ve become aware of how it’s going to be structured.

“It really appeals to me, the idea that it’s in two parts, on two sides of vinyl. I think it’s fun for people listening. Part of the excitement is when the different incarnations meet… or nearly meet.”

Written by Alfie Shaw, the story will also star Doctor Who star Arthur Darvill, Torchwood’s Burn Gorman, Mina Anwar ( The Sarah Jane Adventures), Kathryn Drysdale (Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps) and Paul Clayton (The Crown).

Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious – Echoes of Extinction will initially be available on vinyl in selected ASDA stores across the UK from 27th November 2020. A digital download of the story will be available globally from the Big Finish website from 4th December and is now available for pre-order at £8.99.

Daleks! from the Doctor Who YouTube channel

Now this is exciting – in perhaps the biggest Time Lord Victorious release of all it’s been revealed that an animated Doctor Who spin-off is coming, with Daleks! arriving on the Doctor Who YouTube channel some time in November.

Starring the same Daleks who appear elsewhere in Time Lord Victorious (see above, most notably the Hero Collector Figurines) and voiced by regular Dalek actor Nicholas Briggs, the five-part series (with episodes 10 minutes long) will be completely free, setting it apart from most of the rest of the Time Lord Victorious project.

????The Daleks are invading!???? The Daleks are getting their own animated series as a part of #TimeLordVictorious, coming this November! Read more: https://t.co/X1Ur5gxEdn #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/r0mMcm2Isn — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) September 9, 2020

“It’s the Daleks just up to no good in a full-action, really colourful, exciting animation with a really intriguing plot,” Briggs exclusively told .

“Normally when you think of the Daleks, there needs to be the Doctor there to battle – but it can work with just the Daleks encountering other beings and having exciting adventures.” Also starring Joe Sugg, Anjli Mohindra and Antione Ayesha, it certainly looks like Daleks! will be an unmissable piece of Time Lord Victorious.

Doctor Who: The Minds of Magnox from BBC Audio

Available December 3rd 2020

Narrated by Jacob, Dudman, this new audio story from BBC Audio will see Tennant’s Tenth Doctor (and Brian the Ood) head to the world of Magnox to find out some crucial information.

A synopsis reads:

In this original story, the Doctor travels with Brian, the Ood assassin, to the planet Magnox, one of the greatest receptacles of knowledge the universe will ever know, and home to the Minds of Magnox. The Doctor needs to ask a vital question, but the answer is Grade 1 Classified. In order to gain an audience with the Minds of Magnox he must take a dangerous test.

Meanwhile, Brian gets involved with a criminal group and is asked to assassinate the Minds of Magnox. However, others also have the planet within their sights…

The story is written by Darren Jones, will also be available on vinyl and is available for pre-order now.

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: Mutually Assured Destruction

Available December 9th 2020

Apparently following on from the previous Big Finish story, Mutually Assured Destruction (written by Lizzie Hopley) finds the Eighth Doctor trapped on a disintegrating spaceship with another load of Daleks, possibly tying in closely with the following David Tennant book release.

The fallout of the great battle.

Outnumbered and alone, on a Dalek time-ship careering through the vortex, the Doctor must use all his cunning to survive. As the saucer disintegrates around them, the Doctor is trapped with a crew of increasingly desperate Daleks.

Or are the Daleks trapped with him?

But how important is it that Who fans have followed the whole TLV story before picking up this McGann trilogy? Producer Alfie Shaw says it can also stand alone.

“It all ties into the bigger Time Lord Victorious patchwork, but you can just listen to the McGann Trilogy and enjoy it on its own,” he said.

Each adventure in the Eighth Doctor trilogy is now available to pre-order as a single-disc collector’s edition (£10.99) or download (£8.99) from the Big Finish website. A bundle of all three stories can also be pre-ordered on CD (£25) or download (£22).

All Flesh is Grass from BBC Books

Available December 10th 2020

Following both the original Tenth Doctor novel, the Eighth Doctor trilogy and the Ninth Doctor comic strips, All Flesh is Grass appears to join all three Time Lords – after their previous adventures, with McGann’s incarnation now working with the Daleks he was trapped with and Tennant’s Doctor swearing to destroy the death-dealing Kotturuh.

“Even a Time Lord can’t change the past.”

A wasteland. A dead world… No, there is a biodome rising from the ashes. Here, life teems and flourishes, with strange, lush plants and many-winged insects with bright carapaces – and one solitary sentient creature, who spends its days talking to the insects and tending this lonely garden. This is Inyit, the Last of the Kotturuh.

In All Flesh is Grass we are transported back to The Dark Times. The Tenth Doctor has sworn to stop the Kotturuh, ending death and bringing life to the universe. But his plan is unravelling – instead of bringing life, nothing has changed and all around him people are dying. Death is everywhere. Now he must confront his former selves – one in league with their greatest nemesis and the other manning a ship of the undead…

Doctor Who: All Flesh is Grass costs £9.99 and is available for pre-order here.

Time Lord Victorious and Brian the Ood Figurines – Eaglemoss/ Hero Collector

Available 1st March 2021

The last two-figurine box will feature David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor in the “ornate and war-torn Gallifreyan robes” seen in various Time Lord Victorious artwork, as well as Brian the Ood assassin – though once again, pictures have not yet been released to show off the new-look characters.

Doctor Who: Time Fracture – Immersive Everywhere

Available February 2021, tickets on sale now

Want to live a part of the Time Lord Victorious story? A new immersive experience in London might just help you do that, with Time Fracture (from Immersive Everywhere) reportedly set to tie into the wider Time Lord Victorious story.

A blurb for the experience reads:

1940 – it’s the height of the Blitz. A weapon of unknown origin destroys a small corner of Mayfair, and simultaneously opens up a rift in space and time. For decades, UNIT has fought to protect the people of Earth from the dangers it poses, but they’ve been beaten back as the fracture multiplies out of control. Earth as we know it is at stake – now is the time for you to step up and be the hero. Travelling to impossible places, confronting menacing monsters and ancient aliens along the way, it’s a journey across space and time to save our race, and our beautiful planet.

At time of writing it’s unclear whether the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will impact this immersive experience in any way – it was certainly delayed from a planned autumn 2020 start date, but it may affect how the experience is realised as well.

Immersive Events

“Placed at the heart of the story, audiences will meet Daleks, Cybermen, Time Lords and many other strange and mysterious characters as they travel across space and time to discover amazingly realised worlds and undertake a mission to save the universe as we know it,” a press release reads.

And this long list isn’t all! Over the coming weeks we’re expecting more book, audio and comic-book announcements as well as games, immersive experiences, figurines, escape rooms and more. Check back here for updates as and when we have them.

And if you’re looking for more to watch, check out our handy TV Guide.