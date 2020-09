As the temperature starts to drop and the autumn leaves appear, that can only mean one thing – Strictly Come Dancing season is upon us!

BBC One has began steadily revealing the Strictly Come Dancing line-up this year, with one of the first celebs confirmed being former NFL player Jason Bell.

The line-up so far includes actress Caroline Quentin, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh, pop star Max George, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams and BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo.

Former professional American football player Bell is ready to tackle the ballroom, swapping the touchdown for the tango – can he blitz his way to the finals without fumbling the Glitterball?

Here’s everything you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing contestant Jason Bell.

Who is Jason Bell?

Age: 42

Instagram: @jasonbell33

Twitter: @JasonBell33

Job: Former NFL player and broadcaster

Jason Bell is best known for being a cornerback in the National Football League (NFL) for the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Texans and the New York Giants.

He began his American football career in 2001, when he signed as an undrafted free agent to the Dallas Cowboys. He left the team in 2002 to join the Houston Texans, leading the team and receiving the Ed Block Courage Award at the end of that season.

In 2006, he moved to the New York Giants before retiring in 2008 after undergoing career-ending surgery the year before.

Since ending his football career, Bell has become a broadcaster and currently acts as an NFL pundit for BBC Sport alongside former New York Giants player Osi Umenyiora.

Bell shares a six-year-old daughter with Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle, to whom he was briefly engaged to.

What has Jason Bell said about Strictly?

The broadcaster addressed his participation in this year’s series in a statement, saying: “Strictly is the epitome of British television and this year, more than ever, I’m so proud and humbled to be participating.”

“Strictly was the first show I ever watched when I moved to the UK and I’m a massive fan. My 6 year-old daughter never got the chance to see me run out on the field at an NFL game but she is very excited about me taking to the dance floor. I hope I can do her proud.”

Delighted to be announced as a contestant on this year’s @bbcstrictly ???? See you on the dance floor ???? https://t.co/HnlUTm09ee — Jason Bell (@JasonBell33) September 1, 2020

Bell also announced the news on Instagram and Twitter, writing: “Delighted to be announced as a contestant on this year’s BBC Strictly. See you on the dance floor.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year. You can find the full Strictly Come Dancing line-up here.