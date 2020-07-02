Will there be a second series of The First Team? When will it air?

A football sitcom from the pen of The Inbetweeners writers Damon Beesley and Iain Morris, The First Team has reached the end of its first season after six episodes.

Advertisement

The comedy has had something of a mixed critical reception so are we likely to see a return for hapless teammates Benji, Jack and Mattie?

Here’s everything we know about a potential second run…

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Will The First Team return for a second series?

As of yet, there has been no announcement about a potential second series – it’s likely that BBC bosses will be analysing viewing figures as they look to make a decision regarding the show’s future.

The series launched with almost 600,000 viewers, but overnight ratings dipped to less than 300,000 for later episodes.

That said, the end of the first series certainly leaves the show open for a second installment, with terrifying club veteran Petey taking the reigns as the club’s new manager, so there’s undoubtedly plenty of scope for all sorts of new funny scenarios to play out.

We’ll keep you updated as and when we get any news about a further run.

The First Team season 2 air date

Fudge Park/BBC

Should the sitcom get a second series, we’d probably still have to wait a while before we see it hit our screens.

Under normal circumstances it would probably be safe to say that it another outing might arrive a year after the first run, but as things stand, the TV industry continues to be disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and even as we come out of lockdown restrictions remain in place – so it’s anybody’s guess when we could expect a potential series two.

The First Team season 2 cast

Well, the show definitely couldn’t continue without the trio that make up the main cast – so you can bank on Shaquille Ali-Yebuah (Benji), Jake Short (Mattie) and Jack McMullen (Jack) turning out again in the event of a second series.

We’d also expect to see Theo Barklem-Biggs to return as newly appointed boss Petey, while it’s likely that show bosses would hope to entice Will Arnett to return as the club chairman to add that much needed star quality to the series.

We’d also expect some new stars to join the squad if the series is renewed – we’ll keep you up to date with all the latest casting developments here.

The First Team series 2 trailer

With no renewal announced yet, let alone a return to filming, a trailer for the potential second series is likely still a while off at present.

As a rough estimate on when you might expect a first teaser, the trailer for The First Team’s first series (below) dropped exactly one month before the show’s premiere on 28th May.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide