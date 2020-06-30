Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Dominic Littlewood
Don't get done, get Dom...
Finally, Celebrity MasterChef is back and we can’t wait to see our plucky cast cooking up a storm in the kitchen.
Consumer affairs presenter Dominic Littlewood is among the 20 celebrities competing for glory this year, and we know he’s well prepared for the experiences – viewers of the ITV series The Full Monty already know he has a tattoo on his bum that says 100% Beef. That’s proper dedication to using the finest ingredients… but somehow we don’t think it will be enough to impress John and Gregg.
Here’s everything you need to know about the inked presenter.
Who is Dominic Littlewood?
What’s Dominic Littlewood’s Instagram? @dominiclittlewood
What’s Dominic Littlewood’s Twitter? @domlittlewood
Oddly enough, Dominic Littlewood, better know as Dom, first appeared on our screens when he entered a dating game show called The Other Half, presented by Dale Winton.
However he’s best known for trying to stop the nation being scammed or tricked, hosting a range of consumer shows from Beat the Burglar, in which an ex-burglar showed people how unsafe their houses are, to Don’t Get Done, Get Dom, in which Dom tried to help people dealing with faulty products and bad customer service. The latter, based on his catchphrase, ran for nearly a decade. Dom also presents items on The One Show.
Celebrity MasterChef isn’t Dom’s first TV competition. He also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2007, the year that Alesha Dixon won the Glitterball. Dom was dancing with Lilia Kopylova and managed to make it to week five. Let’s hope he gets a bit further this time round.
Celebrity MasterChef starts on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday 3 July at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.