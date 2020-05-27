When is Alibi’s We Hunt Together on TV?

UKTV channel Alibi is stepping up its original content with a brand new crime drama featuring big name talent both in front of and behind the camera.

Advertisement

We Hunt Together follows the cat-and-mouse chase between a couple who discover they have a mutual lust for violence and a pair of police detectives attempting to track them down.

Torchwood star Eve Myles features in one of the lead roles in the new series written by Gaby Hull, whose previous work includes ITV thriller Cheat.

Here’s everything we know about We Hunt Together…

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

We Hunt Together release date: When is it on TV?

We Hunt Together begins on Alibi at 10pm on Wednesday 27th May.

The series is comprised of six episodes that will air weekly on the specialised crime drama channel.

We Hunt Together cast: Who appears in the series?

Leading the cast of We Hunt Together is Eve Myles as detective Lola Franks, who became a fan favourite for her starring role in Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood as Gwen Cooper.

UKTV

Myles said: “As soon as I read the first two episodes, I fell in love with Lola. I felt that she was a lost soul and I felt sorry for her. I instantly wanted to love her, I instantly wanted to look after her and all those instincts I can’t bring into this character.”

Her police partner DI Jackson Mendy is played by Babou Ceesay, who recently starred opposite Idris Elba in Sky Atlantic’s drama series Guerrilla, from Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley.

Dipo Ola plays former child soldier Baba, one half of the murderous couple at the heart of this story, who made a big impression in a recent episode of Inside No. 9 and also appeared in Channel 4’s Baghdad Central.

His dangerous new flame, Freddy, is played by Hermione Corfield, known for her appearances in action films like Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, as well as ITV war drama The Halcyon.

We Hunt Together trailer

RadioTimes.com debuted an exclusive trailer for the new series back in February – watch it below.

What is We Hunt Together about?

When a charismatic young woman with dark thoughts is attacked by an abusive man on a date, she is rescued by a former child soldier with violent tendencies. As it turns out, they’re a perfect match – something they realise after killing their first victim.

But of course, it isn’t long before the police are on their trail. A chalk-and-cheese detective duo take on the case, in the hopes of catching the deadly lovers before they can strike again.

Is We Hunt Together made by the BBC?

We Hunt Together is produced by BBC Studios, but it is an original series made specifically for UKTV channel Alibi that has never been shown before.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide