Who is Iceland’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Daði and Gagnamagnið, and their song Think About Things

Daði & Gagnamagnið battled through two semi-final rounds and two rounds of voting during Iceland’s ‘Söngvakeppnin 2020’ to select their Eurovision nomination and succeeded.

Advertisement

Who is representing Iceland at Eurovision 2020?

Instagram: @dadimakesmusic

Daði & Gagnamagnið are Iceland’s entry to Eurovision 2020.

Their journey is an interesting one: three years ago, Gagnamagnið supported Daði Freyr during Söngvakeppnin when competing to represent the country in 2017.

They finished second but decided to return to the national competition as Daði & Gagnamagnið this year and were subsequently voted as Iceland’s official Eurovision 2020 nomination.

The band is family-led and consists of: Daði Freyr Pétursson (lead vocalist), his sister, Sigrún Birna Pétursdóttir, Daði’s wife, Árný Fjóla Ásmundsdóttir (dancer), and their friends Hulda Kristín Kolbrúnardóttir (backing vocalist), Stefán Hannesson (dancer) and Jóhann Sigurður Jóhannsson (dancer).

The name ‘Gagnamagnið’ translates into English as ‘data plan’ and the band are known for their signature teal green sweaters, depicting printed pixel art images of themselves.

What is Iceland’s Eurovision 2020 song called?

Daði & Gagnamagnið will be singing the English version of their song, Gagnamagnið, which is called Think About Things, at the Contest.

The language choice is a personal and poignant decision, as the two versions differ in meaning altogether. Daði has emphasised the English-language version as the “real version of the song”, as the lyrics describe his infant daughter.

Where did Iceland come in last year’s Eurovision?

Iceland made it into the top ten last year, represented by Hatari, who finished in 10th place with 232 points.

The country debuted in 1986 and are yet to finish in first place. Although they almost made it twice, once 21 years ago in 1999, when Selma came in second place with her song All Out of Luck and ten years later in 2009, when Yohanna belted out her ballad, Is It True?

After 34 years, will Daði & Gagnamagnið finally emerge victorious?

When is Eurovision 2020?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final will take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16th of May and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May, with 10 countries from each qualifying to Saturday’s grand final – and both will be aired on BBC Four.

Click here to read more about Eurovision 2020

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 final is on 16th May 2020