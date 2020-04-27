Accessibility Links

Watch a clip from tonight’s episode of Beat The Chasers

The new series is a more challenging spin on the hit daytime show

Beat the Chasers

ITV’s brand new quiz show Beat The Chasers debuts tonight and we have a sneak peek at what the first episode has in store.

Advertisement

A spin-off from the hit daytime series, this new version sees the formidable Chasers join forces to take on a single contestant as a team.

Beat The Chasers will feature all the familiar faces from the original series, including Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha and Jenny Ryan.

There are huge cash prizes up for grabs for those who can match their impressive knowledge. In this clip, we see one brave contestant decide to take on all five chasers for the chance to win £90,000.

How does he do? Take a look below for a little taster of what’s to come this evening.

Want to know more? You’ll have to tune in tonight to find out!

Want to test your own knowledge on all things film-related or fancy yourself a bit of a quiz master? We’ve put together a list of pub quizzes you can complete on your next Zoom meet-up with friends and family, including a general knowledge pub quiz and some more specific ones, too (Stranger Things, The Simpsons, Peaky Blinders, 70s music, Star Wars and more).

Advertisement

Beat the Chasers airs every night this week at 9pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

