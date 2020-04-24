The 10 best moments of BBC One’s Big Night In

Comic Relief and Children in Need looked a bit different this year due to the coronavirus lockdown, but the star-studded event still delivered despite taking place mainly from the homes of celebrities.

BBC One’s Big Night In, hosted by Lenny Henry, Paddy McGuiness, Matt Baker, Zoe Ball and Claudia Winkleman, saw the two charities team up to raise over £27 million for those impacted by the coronavirus.

A range of celebrity guests appeared on the show via webcams, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Peter Kay and Dave Grohl.

Here’s a roundup of the best bits from the night…

Peter Kay brought back a lockdown edition of Amarillo

Peter Kay returned to our screens last night for the first time since 2017 with an updated version of Amarillo.

Fifteen years after he filmed the original video, which featured himself and an array of celeb guests marching along to the Tony Christie song for Comic Relief, the comedian asked the public to send in videos of themselves miming along to the tune.

As a result, supermarket workers, NHS staff, care home residents and kids stuck indoors made an appearance, with 2005 Peter Kay superimposed onto the clips. Look out for a cameo from Tony Christie here!

Catherine Tate’s Lauren Cooper returned for an online tutor session with David Tennant

Catherine Tate made an appearance last night as her iconic character Lauren Cooper, who is being home-schooled via Skype by an exasperated David Tennant.

David Tennant has his work cut out with a masked Lauren, who IS in fact ‘bovvered’ about the coronavirus. “You’re standing too close to your computer, sir – you’ve got to stand two metres away or else you can infect me with the virus,” Lauren tells her increasingly irritated teacher. Watch full sketch here.

Strictly’s ‘Keep Dancing’ challenge got the nation dancing

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly hosted a Strictly lockdown special last night from their respective homes, which featured members of the public and a few celeb guests dancing to Dua Lip’s hit Physical.

Videos sent in by those dancing at home appeared alongside the Strictly professionals, with Joe Sugg, Dr Ranj Singh, Ed Balls, Anneka Rice and last year’s winner Kelvin Fletcher making an upbeat appearance.

Look out for a tuxedo-wearing Anton du Beke!

Dawn French’s Vicar of Dibley delivered a parish update

Dawn French returned as The Vicar of Dibley’s Geraldine Granger yesterday to deliver a sermon from the comfort of her easter egg-filled home.

The reverend took the opportunity to correct a few misprints in the parish newsletter – “I meant to Judy Barker and Lucy Clackett on having babies, not rabies.”

The Doctors issued an inspiring message to key workers

BBC

Jodie Whittaker, Peter Capaldi, David Tennant, Matt Smith and a variety of actors who played the titular Doctor Who character over the years came together to “praise, salute and give heartfelt thanks” to NHS nurses, doctors and frontline workers. Watch it here.

David Walliams and Matt Lucas filmed a very Little Britain

Comedy duo David Walliams and Matt Lucas brought Little Britain out of retirement for a lockdown special. We saw the return of characters Lou and Andy, Marjorie Dawes, Vicky and Daffyd Thomas along with a cameo from Ruth Jones. Sebastian, the prime minister’s obsessed aid also made an appearance alongside Anthony Head. Watch the full sketch here.

The cast of Miranda updated us on their lockdown activities

Miranda Hart and the cast of her BBC sitcom delivered their top tips for surviving isolation. Tom Ellis, Sarah Hadland, Patricia Hodge and Sally Phillips returned via video chat as their characters for the short clip.

Dave Grohl, Gary Barlow and a host of musicians performed throughout the show

Watch some of the world's biggest music artists collaborate on an extra special #StayHomeLiveLounge cover of @FooFighters' 'Times Like These' from their own homes ???????? Find out how to download and donate: https://t.co/m6SN2R5uwH pic.twitter.com/nYnaEHTuZU — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 23, 2020

A number of musicians performed across the night, including the Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl who kicked off an all-star performance of ‘Times Like These’.

There were also performances from Celeste and Sam Smith, with Gary Barlow leading a musical montage of celebs performing his song ‘Sing’ from their homes.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge led the clap for carers

Prince William participated in a Blackadder sketch alongside Stephen Fry, who played General Melchett’s (Blackadder) grandson in the short video, reminding Wills via Zoom about the clap for carers at 8pm.

We then saw the Duke and Duchess head outside to clap with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in tow.

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon treated us to a few impressions

In a video reminiscent of The Trip, we watched Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan chat via Skype about what they could do for Comic Relief and Children in Need.

The skit culminated in the duo impersonating Tom Jones and Mick Jagger in a post-corona society, where civilisation has broken down. “Don’t forget to rotate the crops,” Steve says before clapping in a Jagger-like manner.

