Tate and Tennant were part of a star-studded line-up for Big Night In – the BBC's charity night in aid of Comic Relief and Children in Need.

During the skit, in which teacher Tennant is attempting to teach nightmare student Lauren via Skype, the unruly pupil turns up twenty minutes late to the session as she was "doing her TikToks".

Tennant tries to move on with the online class, however Lauren starts lecturing her teacher about social distancing. "You're standing too close to your computer, sir. You've got to stand two metres away or else you can infect me with the virus."

She then asks the exasperated teacher if he's ever been a doctor – a reference to the original 2007 Red Nose Day sketch in which Lauren asks Tennant if he's The Doctor

David Tennant played the titular Time Lord in Doctor Who from 2005 until 2010, with Catherine Tate making a guest appearance as runaway bride Donna Noble in a 2006 special before joining him as a full-time companion in 2008.

The sketch ends with the duo creating a TikTok to George Michael and Aretha Franklin's I Knew You Were Waiting For Me.

David Tennant also appeared in a video message alongside Jodie Whittaker, Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith and other actors who have played the Doctor, to thanks frontline workers for their hard work during this chaotic period.

Big Night In raised over £27 million for those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Big Night In is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.