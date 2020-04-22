Sheridan Smith, Robert Glenister and Angela Griffin to star in ITV’s Isolation Stories

ITV will air a series of short dramas about life during the UK’s lockdown, with Sheridan Smith set to star in the first episode.

Isolation Stories will reflect what millions of families have been going through in recent weeks, as they find themselves stuck indoors for the good of the NHS and public health.

The series is being produced following the strict rules of the UK lockdown, as cast members will film scenes independently from home, with directors advising them remotely.

The series is produced by Jeff Pope, whose previous work includes Oscar-nominated Philomena and ITV’s acclaimed factual drama A Confession.

Isolation Stories will consist of four episodes, running for 15 minutes each.

The first will be called Mel, starring Sheridan Smith (Cilla) as a pregnant woman, facing the prospect of going through childbirth completely alone.

Sheridan Smith said: “I am heavily pregnant and have been isolating at home so I jumped at the chance to make a drama about the massive drama going on all around us right now. I think it’s really important to try and reflect what’s happening to us whilst it is still actually happening.”

The second episode will star Robert Glenister (Hustle) and his son Tom (Vera) as Ron and Russell. Ron has contracted coronavirus and is disoriented in bed, while Russell is isolating and looking after him. Their strained father-son relationship comes under the microscope in these confined conditions, which sees old wounds reopened.

Episode three features Darren Boyd (Stan Lee’s Lucky Man) as a paranoid hypochondriac who books an online session with his psychiatrist, played by Angela Griffin (Waterloo Road).

The series finale stars Eddie Marsan (The World’s End) as a single parent looking after his two sons at home. His father-in-law (played by Shameless star David Threlfall) begins appearing outside the front window to entertain the kids from a distance, much to his chagrin.

Isolation Stories does not have a confirmed air date, find out what’s on in the meantime with our TV Guide