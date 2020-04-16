When is Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman’s new drama The Undoing on TV?

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant lead the cast of this tense drama about a woman whose world starts to disintegrate when her husband goes missing – leaving behind a string of terrible revelations.

When is The Undoing on TV?

After a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, six-part drama The Undoing is now set to hit our screens in autumn 2020.

It’ll air on HBO in America, and in the UK it’ll be on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

What is The Undoing about?

Nicole Kidman plays Grace Fraser, who has a successful career as a therapist and lives in New York with her husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant) and their young son.

The family seem to have the perfect life. Jonathan is an oncologist and devoted father, while their son attends one of the top schools in the city. Then all of a sudden Grace’s life implodes as her husband disappears and questions are raised about his true identity.

Sky says: “Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself.”

The drama is based on the novel You Should Have Known, by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Kidman reunites with Big Little Lies creator David E Kelley, who is on-board as writer and showrunner for The Undoing; he’s joined by Susanne Bier as the director.

Is there a trailer for The Undoing?

Yes! You can watch the teaser trailer below…

Who is in the cast of The Undoing?

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant will be joined by top acting talent including Donald Sutherland, Fala Chen, Édgar Ramírez and Sofie Gråbøl.