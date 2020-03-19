Who is Azerbaijan’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Samira Efendi who will sing Cleopatra

Since their Eurovision Song Contest debut in 2008, Azerbaijan, has had a pretty strong showing, only failing to qualify once in 2018.

Despite their short history the country has put the UK to shame recently, achieving five consecutive top five placings and even winning in 2011 with Ell and Nikki.

Hoping to replicate their success is Azerbaijani singer Samira Efendi, who was scheduled to perform at the annual competition in Rotterdam, The Netherlands before it was cancelled due to coronavirus.

But who is Samira Efendi?

Here’s everything you need to know about the star, her song entry, which was described as a “celebration”…

Who is representing Azerbaijan at the Eurovision 2020? And what’s the song?

Singer Samira Efendi is no stranger to representing her country. After coming to national attention in several television talent contests – including coming third in The Voice of Azerbaijan – Efendi sang for Azerbaijan in international singing competitions Silky Way Star and Voice of Nur-Sultan.

Efendi was due to sing Cleopatra, which was written by Luuk van Beers, Alan Roy Scott and Sarah Lake and featured traditional Azerbaijani instruments the oud, the balaban and the tar.

