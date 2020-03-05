Who is Ukraine’s Eurovision 2020 entry, Go_A, who will sing Solovey?

Ukraine is putting forward a band for this year’s Eurovision, which is set to take place in The Netherlands.

But will they be successful in ‘Go_Aing for gold’ at Rotterdam?

Here’s everything you need to know about Ukraine’s hopeful…

Who is representing Ukraine at Eurovision 2020?

Instagram: @go-a_band

Go_A, formed in late 2012, is a Ukrainian music band which combines authentic Ukrainian vocals, modern dance bits, African drums and powerful guitar vibes into an explosive musical mélange.

The band’s name means “return to the roots” and is an amalgamation of the English word “Go” with the Greek letter “Alpha”, which symbolises the beginning of everything.

The band has already participated in many festivals including Koktebel Jazz Festival, Kraina Mriy, Gogolfest, Vedalife, Trypilske Kolo, Slava Frolova Art Picnic, Polyana Music Festival, Kyiv Open Air, White Nights vol2, SheFest and showcased Ukrainian music internationally in Israel, Poland and Belarus.

In November 2016, the band launched their debut album #Ідиназвук (Follow The Sound).

Go_A’s music is gradually gaining popularity abroad: in Spring 2019 their song Vesnianka reached the Top 10 іTunes Dance Chart in Slovakia.

What is Ukraine’s Eurovision 2020 song called?

Go_A will be taking to the skies of Eurovision with their song, Solovey, meaning “Nightingale”.

The song has been written by two members of the band, Taras Shevchenko and Kateryna Pavlenko and is of the Folktronica music genre.

Although it has been confirmed that the band is not adding any additional English lyrics to the song, the existing words speak about a powerful message of a frustrating love. So, Solovey promises to be an exciting fusion that will get viewers on their feet.

Where did Ukraine come in last year’s Eurovision?

Ukraine first entered the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 and rapidly became one of the most successful countries in the competition, having never failed to qualify for the Grand Final. In 15 years that Ukraine has competed at Eurovision, two of their entries became winners.

Ruslana became Ukraine’s first Eurovision winner in 2004, with the song Wild Dances. In 2015, Jamala brought Ukraine back to Eurovision and secured the nation’s second victory in 2016, singing 1944.

However, the country attracted controversy last year, when the Ukrainian public broadcaster UA:PBC decided to withdraw from the competition, having been unable to reach an agreement with the top three from their national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2019; MARUV, Freedom Jazz and KAZKA.

So, can Go_A complete a hat-trick and win again?

When is Eurovision 2020?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final will take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16th of May and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May, with 10 countries from each qualifying to Saturday’s grand final – and both will be aired on BBC Four.

