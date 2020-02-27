Macaulay Culkin joins returning American Horror Story stars for season 10

Macaulay Culkin will be joining the cast of American Horror Story for the series’ tenth season.

The former child star and musician is best known for classics like Home Alone and Richie Rich. Following a hiatus from acting in 1994, Culkin has since appeared in the likes of Will & Grace and Changeland.

Series creator and Hollywood powerhouse Ryan Murphy, who also helmed Glee, The Politician and Pose, made the announcement on his Instagram. Murphy posted a video with the cast members’ names in the classic AHS rune-like font, appearing over a grey beach background.

It also featured Orville Peck’s song Dead of Night, adding to the fitting eerie feel.

Culkin joins returning cast members Sarah Paulson (Ocean’s 8, American Crime Story), Evan Peters (Quicksilver in the X-Men franchise) and Kathy Bates (Misery), who were absent from the show’s ninth season, American Horror Story: 1984.

The video also revealed which current cast members will be coming back for the as-yet untitled 10th run. These include AHS regulars Billie Lourd (Star Wars, Booksmart) and Leslie Grossman (The Good Place). AHS: 1984 newcomer and Pose star Angelica Ross is also returning.

One notable absence from the star-studded list is Emma Roberts (We’re the Millers). Roberts has appeared in four seasons of the show and played Camp Redwood counsellor Brooke Thompson in AHS: 1984.

The ninth season is yet to land on Netflix, having premiered on Fox in September 2019.

American Horror Story seasons 1-8 are currently available to watch on Netflix