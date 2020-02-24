Love Island 2020 applications – how to apply for the summer series

Love Island will be back for a summer series after Laura Whitmore confirmed the news during the winter finale (23rd February).

Advertisement

The future of the ITV2 dating show was revealed when the presenter announced it would be back for another six weeks later this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about applying to be an islander.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to apply for Love Island’s 2020 summer series

Applications for Love Island’s summer series are now open and can be found on ITV’s Be On TV website here.

According to the channel, they’re looking for “lively” and “vibrant” singles from all over the UK to head out to Majorca in a bid to find the one.

The application says: “The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

“If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want to hear from you straight away.”

Applications have been open since January 12th, but good news – they don’t close until 30th April 2020.

Hopefuls must be 18 years of age or over and available for an eight-week period over summer.

When is Love Island’s 2020 summer series on?

The air date of the next series of Love Island is currently up in air but we can make some educated guesses about when it will be back.

In every season, bar the second, the series started in June, more specifically, early in the month.

Love Island tends to start on a Sunday evening on ITV2, meaning the unconfirmed airdate could be 7th June 2020.

However, with that being towards the end of the first week, they could pull it back to Sunday 31st May.

It’s believed the next series will follow suit with the winter version and air for six weeks, meaning there will have been 12 weeks of Love Island fun in 2020.

In a thrilling finale, Paige Turley and Finley Tapp were crowned the winners of the winter series.

They beat Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman to get the title – and more importantly, £50,000, which they chose to share.

Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones came third, while Jess Gale and Ched Uzor came fourth.

Advertisement

Love Island will return to ITV2 later this year