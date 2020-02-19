The Voice UK 2020: How do the battles work?

They’ve spent weeks building their teams, with all The Voice UK coaches , Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Olly Murs and Meghan Trainor now having 10 acts each.

But this weekend, the judges will be cutting their teams down as the battle rounds kick off.

So, how do they work? And how many acts will remain in the competition?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming battles…

What are the battles on The Voice?

Throughout the past seven weeks, the four-piece panel have been putting together their teams.

The next stage is the battle rounds where the coaches will cut their teams in half and keep five acts to go through.

However, the coaches do also have the opportunity to add one more singer back to their group by stealing artists rejected by their rival mentors.

How do the battles work?

In the battle rounds, the coaches will pit their artists against one another in head-to-head musical challenges.

The two acts in each battle will share the stage and sing the same song in front of the coaches and a live studio audience.

At the end of the battle, the acts’ coach must pick a winner between them to be a part of their final team.

Once all coaches have a full team of five they will then be given the opportunity to pinch an act, who has been rejected by the other coaches, by hitting their button.

But, if more than one judge turns around for the same act, it will once again be down to the talent to decide whose team they want to be in like with the blind auditions.

By the end of the battles, six acts will remain on each team and each line-up will be mixed up slightly.

Those who survive the battles will go forward to the knockout rounds, and the live finals will follow.

The Voice UK battle rounds airs Saturday February 22 at 8:30pm on ITV