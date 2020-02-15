Who is Octopus on The Masked Singer?

The nation is hooked on zany guessing-game show with The Masked Singer, which sees a series of celebrities don elaborate disguises as we try and guess just who is behind the mask.

Octopus is a colourful and bubbly character whose performance suggests she’s no stranger to the stage. But who is she? Is she really Kylie or Danni Minogue?

With theories flying around on the internet, who really sang The Little Mermaid’s Part of Your World?

RadioTimes.com has a round-up of all the theories and guess.

Octopus – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Part of Your World – The Little Mermaid

Week 2: Splish Splash – Bobby Darin

Week 3: Diamonds Are Forever – Shirley Bassey

Week 4: I’ll Never Love Again – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Week 5: Somewhere – Barbara Streisand and Vogue – Madonna

Clues:

Does weight training

Has links to catwalks

Wants to be a “role model”

Maybe American

Signed a record-breaking deal

Australian – links to Jason Donovan in Neighbours

Linked to The Apprentice

Linked to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Emmerdale star?

Speaks multiple languages

Vegan

Guesses:

Kate Garraway

Katherine Jenkins

Laura Whitmore

Sheree Murphy

Kylie Minogue

Danni Minogue

Holly Valance

Ashley Roberts

Courtney Act

Is Octopus Kate Garraway?

As the finale approaches this weekend, the guesses are growing.

One of the latest celebs tipped to be the show’s Octopus is Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes have offered some admittedly long odds of 50/1 for Kate performing as Octopus.

And, Kate does happen to meet one of Octopus’ clues, given that she appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here last year.

But do her vocal skills match up?

Is Octopus Katherine Jenkins?

With new clues leading to veganism and her multiple languages, fans are convinced that Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins is Octopus.

“Watching ‘The Masked Singer’ and I have no doubts that the Octopus is Katherine Jenkins,” one wrote on Twitter.

Just catching up on #MaskedSinger – Octopus is definitely Katherine Jenkins isn’t it?” another said, to which a fan replied: “Aye, she was in Emmerdale and Doctor Who.”

In 2018, Katherine revealed that she is a “pescatarian-vegan” in remembrance of a friend.

And if this isn’t a big tell-tale sign, then we don’t know what is – Katherine can sing classical music in eight different languages and is learning a ninth.

Speaking in an interview, she explained: “When you study classical music, you learn Italian, French, German, Russian, Czech, and Spanish. I also sing in Latin and Welsh—the newest one I’m trying is Mandarin.”

Erm, Octopus, is that you?

Is Octopus Sheree Murphy?

Emmerdale link, check. Neighbours clue, check. Australian background, check. When it comes to Octopus, actress Sheree Murphy certainly ticks a lot of boxes.

So much so, fans believe she could be behind the two-headed creature.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote in the style of judge Ken Jeong: “Wait!!!! I know exactly who this is, ex footballers wife, links to emmerdale!! SHEREE MURPHY!! welcome to the masked singerrrr!!! Wooooohh!!!”

Sheree is best known for her role as Tricia Dingle on ITV’s Emmerdale, which she joined in 1998.

And, she previously starred in Neighbours and also lived in Australia, connecting her nicely to Jason Donavon.

Sounds like we may have found Octopus!

Is Octopus Laura Whitmore?

The Love Island presenter has raised eyebrows that she could be behind all those tentacles.

Sharing an Instagram story of her family group chat, the 34-year-old hinted at the possibility , with her loved ones convinced she’s Octopus.

“Looking well Laura. The clues even seem like u on this one,”(sic) one wrote, while another added: “Yes, sounds like Laura.”

Laura didn’t deny the rumours either, and instead captioned the photo: “Family chat is strong!” with a laughing emoji.

It’s not unlikely that the Irish beauty could be the Octopus, as the shows are pre-recorded – meaning she could have fit filming in with her trips to South Africa for Love Island.

And new clues have also linked the singing mollusc to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! as she walked through a jungle and mentioned she has the “fish guts” to sing onstage.

Laura famously hosted I’m A Celebrity’s spin-off show Extra Camp in 2011, putting her right at the top of likely stars.

Is Octopus Kylie Minogue?

You’re reading that right – the main theory so far is that Kylie herself is under the huge Octopus costume.

The teeny performer without a doubt has a recognisable voice, but she is also a skilled singer who could doctor her own vocals to sound American.

And let’s not forget about her iconic link to Jason Donovan when her character Charlene married his in Neighbours.

The judges certainly think it’s Kylie, but are they barking up the wrong tree?

Is Octopus Danni Minogue?

Danni Minogue has pretty much all the same traits as her sister, Kylie, but there’s one big stand out factor with her.

She once appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice, which also makes her the only one on our list to have done so…

Is Octopus Ashley Roberts?

So far, many viewers are convinced that Ashley Roberts is behind the Octopus mask.

The sea-dweller appears to have an American accent and we were told there’s a link to a “cat walk”.

While some thought this was clearly a reference to a model, others are convinced it’s a nod to a former member of girl group The Pussycat Dolls.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox

The adorable and Disney-like Octopus then revealed she does “weight training”, a common method of keeping in shape for models.

But eagle-eyed viewers thought this was actually a play on words and referred to Ashley’s role in Waitress, the musical.

If that wasn’t enough, a picture did the rounds on Twitter showing Ashley in a beautiful mermaid costume – a direct link to the song she sang.

Ashley even addressed the rumours herself, saying: “I mean I’ve had a crazy busy schedule lately. I love a costume. I mean, you know I do like to have a little dress up.”

Could we have finally cracked the case?

Is Octopus Courtney Act?

However, others pondered whether RuPaul’s Drag Race star Courtney Act was behind the mask.

The Australian-born singer and entertainer – aka Shane Jenek – is no stranger to the stage and could undoubtedly perform with an American accent while carrying off an extremely intricate costume.

Furthermore, a key part of the drag talent show sees the hopeful queens strut their stuff down a cat walk to impress head judge Ru.

The 37-year-old has added fuel to the fire by tweeting an emoji of an octopus, to which a fan replied: ” I done said the octopus on masked signer was Courtney Act”.

The Masked Singer is on ITV on Saturdays at 7pm