Extra Camp presenter and former I'm a Celebrity runner-up Dommett posted on Instagram confirming the news that the show had been dropped by ITV, adding that the decision was made "simply because it’s expensive given how late it’s on".

"Sad news - The time has unfortunately come to put Extra Camp to bed in its uncomfortable hammock. The show will no longer continue," he said. "It’s been a huge privilege to be a part a show with such a rich history filled with amazing hosts. The producers have assured me that @emilyatackofficial @adamthomas21 and myself are not to blame - they said the show was better than ever and also that Joel is the sexiest presenter we have ever had (I wasn’t listening but it was something like that) - it is simply because it’s expensive given how late it’s on and the funds will be used in more prime time slots."

He continued: "I’ve told them that Adam will do it for free but the decision is made. Thank you to all the crew who have made this the most wonderful 3 years, you have shaped me as a person and presenter. I’ve learnt so much. Thank you to everyone for watching."

More like this

Fellow host Adam Thomas, who joined the after-show last series, also joked on social media about his short stint as a presenter: "'Ok so this isn't awkward ... imagine your first ever presenting role on a show that's been running for years... you do one show and it gets cancelled!!"

Advertisement

Extra Camp (originally titled I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here… Now! until 2015) has been hosted by various famous faces in the past, including Love Island's Caroline Flack and her Winter Love Island replacement, Laura Whitmore.