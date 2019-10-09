The trio have been confirmed as hosts for the upcoming series, with Atack “thrilled” to be taking over from Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash.

Atack, who recently presented dating show Singletown with Dommett, was tipped to land the gig after finishing in second place to Harry Redknapp on last year’s I’m A Celeb.

Emily Atack on I'm a Celeb (Getty)

“I'm thrilled that I get to make more amazing memories in a place that means so much to me,” she said in a statement. “I've loved working with Joel on Singletown, we're like brother and sister, and Adam has got such amazing energy. The three of us are going to have the best time ever!"

Thomas, who starred alongside Dommett on the 2016 series, said he is “so excited to be reunited with my campmate Joel and to also work alongside Emily,” before adding: “Just keep me away from those spiders!"

Dommett, who has presented the show since 2017, said: "So excited to be heading back to the Jungle this year - this time with a new bunch of amigos. I can’t wait to show Emily around and keep reminding Adam that I beat him in 2016.”

The trio will treat viewers to behind the scenes gossip, exclusive interviews and more Bushtucker Trials during the nightly show which airs after the main series on ITV.

Rumoured names expected to be heading into the jungle camp include Nadine Coyle, Richard Madeley and Ian Wright.

This year will also see Ant McPartlin return to jungle life after Holly Willoughby stepped in to temporarily replace him last November.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here and Extra Camp will return to screens later this year