When will Superman & Lois air? Who is starring in it?

Details for the new series Superman & Lois have been announced, with The CW giving the upcoming superhero drama a straight-to-series order. The plot will focus on the eponymous superhero and his Daily Planet journalist wife as they both struggle with the newfound troubles that comes with parenthood.

The series will be the seventh live-action instalment of The CW’s shared multiverse collection of shows known as the Arrowverse, which began back in 2012 with the premiere of Arrow and continued with seasons of The Flash, Supergirl, Legends Of Tomorrow, Black Lightning and Batwoman.

Still got questions? Here’s the full scoop on what we know so far…

When will Superman & Lois air?

No release date has been revealed for the series yet, with The CW having just announced that a series has been greenlit. However, based on past Arrowverse history, we may not be expected to wait all that long before it swoops onto screens.

Arrow, the first series in the Arrowverse, was announced to be in development in January 2012 before airing in October of that year. Additionally, The Flash was announced in the summer of 2013 and premiered in October the following year.

With this in mind, it’s possible that Superman & Lois may debut either later this year or in 2021, especially considering the main cast has already been announced.

Who is in the cast of Superman & Lois?

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch will reprise their roles as the eponymous characters of Superman – also known by his alias of Clark Kent – and Lois Lane, respectively. This will mark the fifth Arrowverse series the two actors have appeared in, having appeared in all of the previous TV series with the exception of Black Lightning.

The new stars of Superman & Lois are Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin, who will play Clark and Lois’ teenage sons Jonathan and Jordan. Deadline reports that Jonathan, played by Elsass, is “clean-cut, modest and kind-hearted, with an aw-shucks attitude that somehow doesn’t seem dated”.

Jordan, played by Garfin, is described as “wildly intelligent, but his mercurial temperament and social anxiety limits his interactions with people… Jordan prefers to spend most of his free time alone”.

Superman & Lois will debut on The CW, with Todd Helbing acting as showrunner, his second go at the job after sharing duties of show running the second season of The Flash in 2015 with Andrew Kreisberg, Gabriele Stanton and his brother Aaron Helbing.