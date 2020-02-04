Meet the cast of Midsomer Murders

DCI John Barnaby is back for more Midsomer Murders, with DS Jamie Winters and pathologist Fleur Perkins by his side – and in series 21 they are joined by some exciting guest stars.

Advertisement

Here’s everyone you need to meet – and the stars who play them…

Neil Dudgeon plays DCI John Barnaby

Who is DCI John Barnaby? The younger cousin of DCI Tom Barnaby, Midsomer’s original star. Once Tom retired, John was transferred from Brighton Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to Causton CID to step into the role. Despite the local murder rate, John Barnaby lives a comfortable life in Midsomer with his wife Sarah, their dog Paddy, and young daughter.

What else has Neil Dudgeon been in? Before he replaced Midsomer Murders star John Nettles in the lead role in 2011, Neil Dudgeon played Jim Riley in the TV series Life of Riley, and also appeared in The Nativity, Silent Witness, Most Evil, Roman’s Empire, Son of Rambow, and Messiah: The Harrowing. One little known fact: Dudgeon was the taxi driver in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason who took Bridget (Renée Zellweger) to meet Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) near the end of the film.

Nick Hendrix plays DS Jamie Winter

Who is DS Jamie Winter? Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter is John’s right-hand man. He’s young, keen, and smart and has a strong relationship with his boss. Jamie has had a string of predecessors as DS, but since joining the show in 2016 he has been determined to make his mark.

What else has Nick Hendrix been in? The actor starred as Billy Wallace in the first series of The Crown, and played Adrian Cooper in Marcella. He has also appeared in Suffragette, Legend, and Black Mirror.

Fiona Dolman plays Sarah Barnaby

Who is Sarah Barnaby? Sarah Barnaby is John’s wife. They have one daughter together, Betty, and a dog called Paddy. Mrs Barnaby is the headteacher of Causton Comprehensive School.

What else has Fiona Dolman been in? Fiona Dolman played Jackie in the TV series Heartbeat. Since then, her TV credits have included The Royal Today, Da Vinci’s Demons, and Waterloo Road.

Annette Badland plays Fleur Perkins

Who is Fleur Perkins? Now in her second series, the formidable pathologist “doesn’t suffer fools gladly” and has a sense of humour, deliberately ruffling feathers. She has a colourful past that includes many husbands and lovers and drives a swanky black Jaguar convertible.

What else has Annette Badland been in? With more than 150 acting credits to her name, Annette Badland is perhaps best known for starring as Babe Smith in EastEnders. You may also recognise her for playing Mrs Fitzgibbons in Outlander, Holodora in The Sparticle Mystery, Mrs Wigmore in Man Down, Margaret Blaine in Doctor Who, or Brawdie Henshall in Cutting It.

Episode 2 guest stars: The Miniature Murders

Roger Barclay plays Alexander Beauvoisin

Who is Alexander Beauvoisin? Alexander is a Midsomer estate agent who is widely disliked due to his bad practices. Many of his homes are poorly maintained, to such an extent that a young woman died in one of his buildings from carbon monoxide poisoning.

What else has Roger Barclay been in? Barclay played Terence Cunningham on hospital drama Holby City and has also appeared on ITV2’s Secret Diary of a Call Girl.

Clare Holman plays Fiona Beauvoisin

Who is Fiona Beauvoisin? Fiona is Alexander’s wife who is in the process of divorcing him. She has been fighting with him recently as he intends to ensure she gets none of his considerable wealth in the separation.

What else has Clare Holman been in? Holman is probably best known to viewers as Dr Laura Hobson, a role which she played on both Inspector Morse and its spin-off series Lewis.

Joanna Page plays Holly Ackroyd

Who is Holly Ackroyd? Holly is Alexander’s new partner, who met the divisive man when she began working in a sales role at his estate agency.

What else has Joanna Page been in? Page plays Stacey on the beloved BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey, which recently broke ratings records with its reunion Christmas special.

Katy Brand plays Jemimah Starling

Who is Jemimah Starling? Jemimah used to work for Alexander as the head of his sales team, but left the job to start a childcare business. She is one of the few people in Midsomer who actually likes him, passionately defending him from his many critics.

What else has Katy Brand been in? Brand is a comedian and actress known for her ITV2 sketch series Katy Brand’s Big Ass Show.

Eleanor Bron plays Maxine Dobson

Who is Maxine Dobson? Maxine is in charge of the exhibits at Midsomer Museum, where Alexander has recently donated a number of antique doll houses. This seeming act of generosity isn’t enough to quell her own feelings of contempt for him…

What else has Eleanor Bron been in? Bron has had a long acting career, initially breaking out in 1965 with a role in The Beatles musical adventure Help!

Rosalie Craig plays Carys Nicholson

Who is Carys Nicholson? Carys works with Maxine at the museum and is protective of her, believing she doesn’t cope well in social situations. She once ran a soft play centre with Jemimah, but the two are no longer on good terms.

What else has Rosalie Craig been in? Rosalie has appeared on a number of notable series, including Doc Martin, Endeavour and Lovesick.

Thomas Dominique plays Wesley Peters

Who is Wesley Peters? Wesley was in charge of maintenance contracts for Alexander’s properties, but went to prison when a young woman died in one of his houses. He insists that he had not signed off on the dangerous boiler that caused the death, believing he was framed for the crime…

What else has Thomas Dominique been in? Dominique has had roles on Netflix’s Top Boy and BBC One’s Undercover.

Ami Okumura Jones plays Erin Turner

Who is Erin Turner? Erin is a student at Midsomer University who runs a campaign against Alexander and other irresponsible landlords. The girl who died in his property, Lara, was Erin’s best friend.

What else has Ami Okumura Jones been in? Jones played Mieko on the long-running BBC soap opera Eastenders.

Karl Collins plays Samuel Wokoma

Who is Samuel Wokoma? Samuel is Lara’s father, who remains furious at Alexander for causing her death. He currently runs a removals service with his son, Finn.

What else has Karl Collins been in? Most recently, Collins played the father of unhinged teen Bonnie in Channel 4’s The End of the F***ing World, but is probably better known as Louis Loveday in Hollyoaks.

Rohan Nedd plays Finn Wokoma

Who is Finn Wokoma? Finn is Samuel’s son and works for his dad’s removals company. He is also good friends with Erin.

Advertisement

What else has Rohan Nedd been in? Nedd played Mike on the Netflix original series Safe, starring Dexter’s Michael C Hall, and also had a lead role in Rapman’s feature debut Blue Story.