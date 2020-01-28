Ant & Dec win TV Presenter award at the NTAs for 19 years running

The dynamic Geordie duo have done it again, after Ant and Dec triumphed at The National Television Awards and were named Best TV Presenters for the 19th(!) consecutive year.

Last January marked Ant’s return to presenting primetime television, after spending nine months on an extended break after pleading guilty to drink driving.

The pair, who together front the likes of I’m A Celebrity, Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain’s Got Talent, had been nominated alongside Holly Willoughby, Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and Phillip Schofield.

Speaking after their win, Ant said: “We are more grateful and more humble as the years go on,” with Dec adding that they feel “more and more sick” with nerves every year.

The duo thanks “each and every single one” of their fans who voted for them, with Dec adding, “Hopefully see you next year!”

Other wins on the night included a triumph for Peaky Blinders in the Best Drama category, winning out over Killing Eve, Casualty, Call the Midwife and Line of Duty at this evening’s awards, and Mrs Brown’s Boys triumphing in the Comedy category, beating Derry Girls, Fleabag, After Life and Sex Education.