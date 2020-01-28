Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Love Island’s Laura Whitmore addresses speculation she’s Masked Singer’s Octopus

Love Island’s Laura Whitmore addresses speculation she’s Masked Singer’s Octopus

Is she or isn’t she?

This image is strictly embargoed until 21.00 Friday 10th January 2020 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Laura Whitmore. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

It looks like Laura Whitmore may have just confused The Masked Singer fans even more than they already were, after her recent Instagram story.

Advertisement

The Love Island presenter took to the social media site to share screenshots of a group chat with her family, who are convinced she’s the one behind the show’s Octopus.

In the images of her family group chat, one person can be seen commenting on a picture of Octopus, saying: “Looking well Laura. The clues even seem like u on this one,”(sic) while another adds: “Yes, sounds like Laura.”

However, Laura refused to comment on the speculation, instead captioning the story “Family chat is strong!” with a laughing emoji.

The most recent episode of the new ITV talent show saw Octopus take to the stage and perform Shirley Bassey’s Diamonds Are Forever.

©Bandicoot TV

Meanwhile other clues seemed to link the singing mollusc to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! as she walked through a jungle and mentioned she has the “fish guts” to sing onstage.

Of course, Laura hosted I’m A Celebrity’s spin-off show Extra Camp in 2011, putting her right at the top of likely stars.

It’s not unlikely that the Irish beauty could be the Octopus, as the shows are pre-recorded – meaning she could have fit filming in with her trips to South Africa for Love Island.

And Octopus has previously described themselves as “bubbly, happy and always on the go’” as well as being “leggy” and having some connection with the catwalk – anyone else just picture Laura’s sassy walk as she enters the Love Island villa?

Other stars tipped as the Octopus include Sheree Murphy, who is best known for playing Tricia Dingle in Emmerdale.

Singer Kylie Minogue has also been named, as well as  This Morning’s Holly Willoughby – who although didn’t deny the claims, admitted she hasn’t got the best singing voice.

Advertisement

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays on ITV at 7pm

Tags

All about Love Island

This image is strictly embargoed until 21.00 Friday 10th January 2020 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Laura Whitmore. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Monster The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Who is Monster on The Masked Singer?

Queen Bee The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Who is Queen Bee on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer J Ross (ITV)

Who is The Masked Singer panellist Jonathan Ross?

Fox The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Who is Fox on The Masked Singer?