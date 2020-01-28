Accessibility Links

Love Island first look: Leanne comes clean about Mike in explosive scenes

Things are getting heated in the Winter Love Island villa

©ITV

Love Island has delivered an first explosive look at tonight’s episode, and it looks like things could finally be over for Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng.

Fans had high hopes for the duo, who coupled up for the third time during Friday’s recoupling.

But after last night’s episode, it seemed Leanne had been having second thoughts about the relationship, as she revealed Connor’s departure had given her a “kick up the bum” and she longer wanted to waste time in the villa.

And in new scenes set to air this evening, the 22-year-old finally comes clean.

In the preview clip, Leanne can be seen having a conversation with Jess Gale and Sophie Piper.

She says: “I feel like I’ve been having these feelings for a while, but I’ve given it time. I’ve tried and tried with that boy.”

“I feel like you just don’t vibe off each other,” Sophie explains, to which Leanne responds: “Now I just feel like now I’ve got the ick everything he does actually annoys me.”

©ITV

Jess then asks if she gets this feeling when Mike speaks, to which Leanne agrees, shouting: “[I’m like] shut up, shut up, shut up, shut up!”

As the conversation continues, the customer service advisor confesses that she can no longer put up with the relationship, saying: “Just like little things annoy me. Honestly girls, just thinking about it I’m like, ‘ugh’. I don’t find him funny. I don’t want to pretend to laugh.”

She adds: “I don’t want to lead him on because he’s telling me that he’s caught feelings.”

It’s at this point that Sophie advises Leanne to tell Mike, saying to her pal: “The best thing to do now is to speak to him about it.”

©ITV

The clip ends with a nervous Leanne pulling Mike for a chat.

Engrossed in conversation with the boys, the police officer appears surprised about her coming over.

So, will Leanne put an end to things for good this time?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2

