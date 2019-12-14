Who is Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professional dancer Amy Dowden?

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professionals: Amy Dowden

Age: 28

From: South Wales

Twitter: dowden_amy

Instagram: amy_dowden

Strictly wins: 0.

Which celebrity is Amy paired with for Strictly 2019?

Amy has landed CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual – who’s currently one of the favourites to win the competition….

Which Strictly celebrity was Amy paired with last year?

Actor Danny John-Jules. The pair faced headlines about a major row between them, with reports of John-Jules’ “bullying” behaviour. John-Jules also skipped his interview with

Who is Amy Dowden?

Amy began dancing at the age of eight and is the current British National Champion and one of the highest-ranking Ballroom and Latin American professional dancers in the UK. She is also a four-time British National Finalist and in 2015, she reached the semi-final of the World Championship.

“Becoming a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing has made my wildest dreams come true, it does not feel real!” said Amy when she joined the show in 2017. “I have always been proud of my Welsh roots and feel so honoured to be the first Welsh professional dancer on the most loved show on TV!”

Rumba is Amy’s favourite dance and her go-to film is Dirty Dancing. One of her inspirations is Katya Jones, who subsequently joined Strictly as a pro-dancer.

Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday at 7pm on BBC 1