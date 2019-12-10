The Royal Variety Performance 2019: When’s it on TV? Who’s performing? Who’s hosting?

The Royal Variety Performance is one of the longest-running entertainment institutions in Britain and is always a popular pre-Christmas TV event.

Advertisement

From when it’s on to who is actually performing, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the 2019 event…

When is The Royal Variety Performance on TV?

As has been the case for over a decade, The Royal Variety Performance will be broadcast in December, despite being recorded in November.

This year’s star studded show will be broadcast on Tuesday 10th December 2019 at 7.30pm on ITV. The show lasts until 10pm.

Who is hosting the show?

The London Palladium is rolling out the red carpet for this year’s Royal Variety Performance and it promises to be a belly-laughing jaunt with Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan at the helm, marking the first time in 11 years that more than one person has presented the famous show.

Which members of the Royal Family attended the event this year?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watched the show this year. As the host cheekily described it, they were on a “date night” watching the eclectic mix of performances.

Last year Prince Harry and Meghan attended the event.

Which singers are performing at the event?

Rod Stewart, was meant to be there to celebrate a career spanning no less than 50 years and selling well over 100 million records worldwide, however he was forced to cancel his part in the show due to a throat infection.

However, the show must go on, and there’s still plenty of great performers.

Take That star Robbie Williams will also be performing, dueting with jazz singer-songwriter Jamie Cullum in exclusive collaborations from his new album The Christmas Present.

You might recognise Harry Connick Jr from Will & Grace, but he’s lent his voice to various songs, releasing a number of records. Perhaps we can expect a classic American number from his 2004 hit Only You, or even a Christmas melody from one of his many festive albums.

The cast of West End musical Mary Poppins give us a taste of the imminent stage revival after a four-year hiatus. The show (first performed in 2004) is based on the 1964 film produced by Walt Disney.

Britain’s Got Talent winner Colin Thackery will be returning to screens for the Royal Variety. The 89-year-old Korean War veteran became the oldest person to win the talent show earlier this year, choosing to donate a lot of the money to a handful of charities.

Singing superstar Emeli Sandé will be joined by Manchester’s Bee Vocal Choir to provide an interesting new performance in aid of mental health.

Also confirmed on the bill are Zurcaroh an Austrian acrobatic dance troupe.

Star of the moment Lewis Capaldi will perform a track from his record-breaking album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

Mabel will be there, and so too are the cast of Come From Away will perform a number from the Tony-winning musical making its UK debut this year.

Will there be comedy and dance acts too?

Of course, it’s a variety show after all. Also appearing at the highly-prestigious event will be Flo and Joan who will deliver their musically-charged comedy. There will be a routine from the cast of Groan Ups (a brand new West End show). Expect to see Luzia (the show from Cirque du Soleil). All that plus Luke Evans, Kerry Godliman and Frank Skinner.

Advertisement

This will be the 43rd occasion for which the London Palladium will play host to the annual gala run by the Royal Variety Charity for 107 years.