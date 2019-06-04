“We've got a new centre that we've been wanting to build, a visitors centre, activity centre. I'd love to think that I set the whole thing off,” he told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

The singer, who wowed audiences in the final with his cover of Love Changes Everything, also says he’ll hand out money to his family. “I've got grandchildren wanting to get on the property ladder and all that sort of thing and of course A-Levels and all that,” Thackery explained.

He previously said on spin-off show Britain's Got More Talent he planned to donate some of the money to a south London retirement and nursing home for former members of the British Army.

8.16 million people tuned in to see Thackery win the contest, beating magician X (who was unmasked as 2018 Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Marc Spelmann), who finished in second place.