Martin Kemp trolls son Roman after gross I’m a Celebrity challenge

Audiences watched in gleeful horror as radio DJ Roman Kemp was made to eat a disgusting selection of animal parts on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, including a bull’s penis.

Rubbing salt in the wound, the stunt was seen by actor and musician Martin Kemp – who took to Twitter to troll his own son…

“@romankemp,” he wrote before teasing: ” how was the penis… what just asking!!!”

The Spandau Ballet bassist clearly had little sympathy for his child, and even admitted to voting for the challenge in the first place!

“Just voted for my boy to eat kangeroo [b****cks] .. That’ll show him!!” tweeted the elder Kemp earlier in the week.

Even though Roman is isolated in the I’m a Celeb jungle at the moment, his Twitter account is being updated by a friend – who clearly saw the funny side, joining in the online mockery.

why is twitter free when it's the home of martin kemp trolling his son? https://t.co/CMZMofHROH — Roman Kemp (@romankemp) November 20, 2019

LOOK WHAT YOU DID TO YOUR SON, @realmartinkemp. HE'S EATING A BULL'S BALLS ON NATIONAL TELEVISION!!!!!!!! #ImACeleb — Roman Kemp (@romankemp) November 20, 2019

find someone who looks at you the way roman looks at a bull's penis. ???? pic.twitter.com/xpAJLVnpu9 — Roman Kemp (@romankemp) November 20, 2019

Unlike previous years on the series, however, there was no eating of live animals. I’m a Celeb had come under fire for its mistreatment of animals and insects, and has now adopted a more respectful approach.

Roman’s dinner wasn’t the only highlight, with BBC Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts also having to chow down on some upsetting foodstuffs, including camel anus.

In the Dingo Dollar challenge, presenter Kate Garraway and Rak-su singer Myles Stephenson had to balance eggs on poles and traverse a maze, all while dressed as giant pigeons.

You can watch a clip from the episode below…

I’m a Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV