In our first look at tonight’s trial, titled Just Desserts, Adele chows down on a pig’s uterus as a horrified Roman watches on.

But although Adele will retch and choke her way through her disgusting amuse bouche, neither herself nor Roman will find themselves having to eat live insects this year.

For the first time, living insects will not be included in any eating-based Bushtucker Trials following backlash from animal rights groups.

An ITV source told RadioTimes.com: “No live critters will be eaten in the Bushtucker Trials this year. Producers have taken a look at the Trials and decided that no live critters would be eaten in the Trials this year.

“They have been planning this for some time and actually last year beach worms were the only critters eaten live but this time around they've decided to implement the change fully and permanently.”

Wildlife presenter Chris Packham was one of those to welcome the shake-up, saying he hoped the decision was “the start of some significant change”.

“What's long concerned me about the programme is that it portrays animals in the wrong way,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"There was never any ambiguity that eating live invertebrates was abuse and also exploitation for entertainment."

However, the celebs can still expect to be showered with living creepy-crawlies, and ‘endurance’ challenges – where campmates are asked to hold live critters in their mouths – will also remain.

So unfortunately, our celebrities (and the general insect population) aren’t out of the woods – or jungle – just yet.

I’m a Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV