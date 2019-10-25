The biggest TV shows still to come in 2019
From dramas and documentaries to comedy and entertainment shows, here are all the biggest new and returning series still to come. What will you be watching?
2019 has been a stellar year for TV so far – and there’s much more to come!
We’ve rounded up all the TV shows still to come in 2019 (or currently on air), from shiny-floor entertainment programmes to crime dramas to adaptations of much-loved classics.
Some of these might slip over into 2020 – while the rest are coming our way this autumn and winter. Here’s to what to look out for:
His Dark Materials
Channel: BBC1
Air date: Sunday 3rd November
This much-anticipated adaptation of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials novels is set to arrive on our screens this autumn. Stars include James McAvoy, Daphne Keen, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Read more
Sticks and Stones
Channel: ITV
Air date: late 2019
Doctor Foster writer Mike Bartlett is back with a new three-parter, Sticks and Stones, which looks at the impact of workplace bullying. Ken Nwosu stars in the lead role of the psychological drama as Thomas Benson, a hard-working father who bottles it during a pitch to a client, a career mistake which ends up having disastrous consequences. Read more
Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK
Channel: BBC3
Air date: 3rd October 2019
A UK version of the internationally beloved, flamboyant US show is on its way, featuring ten British drag queens competing for the crown. Drag icon Ru Paul has already said he’d be thrilled to have the Duchess of Sussex as a guest judge… Read more
Bancroft
Channel: ITV
Air date: TBC
ITV’s murder-mystery is set to return for a second series, after the show’s cliffhanger series one finale which left us guessing about the fate of Detective Superintendent Elizabeth Bancroft. Read more
War of the Worlds
Channel: BBC1
Air date: Autumn 2019
Eleanor Tomlinson and Rafe Spall star in a brand-new adaptation of the HG Wells sci-fi classic, which follows a young couple as they defy the prejudices of society and attempt to start a life together, all the while trying to survive an alien invasion. Read more
Motherland
Channel: BBC2
Air-date: Monday 7th October
Sharon Horgan’s painfully funny sitcom – in which chaotic parenting and middle-class mum wars abound – returns with Anna Maxwell Martin as a mother at her wit’s end. Read more
The Crown series 3
Channel: Netflix
Release date: Sunday 17th November
Olivia Colman inherits the burden of the crown worn so dazzlingly by Claire Foy, who played Queen Elizabeth in series one and two. The saga of the British royal family now moves into a new era covering 1964-76. Read more
Strike: Lethal White
Channel: BBC1
Air date: TBC
Sleuthing double act Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke) and Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainger) will be back on our screens for a new four-part adaptation of JK Rowling’s latest crime novel, Lethal White. The story begins when Strike receives a visit from Billy, a troubled young man asking the detective to investigate a crime he believes he witnessed as a child. Read more
Girl/Haji
Channel: BBC2
Air date: Thursday 17th October
Two estranged brothers live on opposite sides of the world in London and Tokyo. But when detective and family man Kenzo’s younger sibling goes missing, he heads to the UK to track him down — and discover the truth about his life.
The Apprentice
Channel: BBC1
Air date: Wednesday 2nd October
Lord Sugar will invite a new roster of budding entrepreneurs into his boardroom in 2019 in a bid to find his next business partner.
The Good Karma Hospital series 3
Channel: ITV
Air date: 2019 (unconfirmed)
Set in an Indian hospital and starring Amanda Redman and Amrita Acharia, ITV’s The Good Karma Hospital will return for a third series. Read more
The Accident
Channel: Channel 4
Air date: Thursday 24th October
The Accident sees writer Jack Thorne reunite with Sarah Lancashire for a new drama, inspired by Grenfell, about the explosion of a large construction project which leaves many dead and devastates the local community. Lancashire plays Polly, the wife of the local politician who championed the project. Read more
Marcella series 3
Channel: ITV
Air date: TBC
Marcella will be returning for a third series on ITV, with Anna Friel reprising her role as the troubled detective. The new eight-part season will “delve further into the psychology” of Marcella and follow her new line of work as an undercover cop. Read more
World on Fire
Channel: BBC1
Air date: Sunday 29th September
Sean Bean, Helen Hunt, Lesley Manville and Blake Harrison star in this World War Two drama which tells the story of the first year of the global conflict, exploring the war’s impact on ordinary people from Britain, Poland, France, Germany and the United States. Read more
Dracula
Channel: BBC1
Air date: TBC
Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss – the team behind Sherlock – reunite to put their own spin on the Dracula tale. Having helped launch the career of Benedict Cumberbatch, can they now do the same for their leading man, Danish actor Claes Bang? He certainly looks the part… Read more
Liar series 2
Channel: ITV
Air date: Autumn 2019
Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd will both return for the second series of Liar to answer the many questions we had after the shock series one ending. Read more
The Great British Bake Off
Channel: Channel 4
Air date: Tuesday 27th August
Another series in the GBBO tent awaits, featuring a whole new set of bakers keen to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their culinary creations.
A Christmas Carol
Channel: BBC1
Air date: Christmas 2019
Guy Pearce, Charlotte Riley, Stephen Graham, Andy Serkis and Vinette Robinson star in the BBC’s latest festive adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, which comes from the pen of Taboo and Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight. Pearce is set to play the miser Ebenezer Scrooge. Read more
Strictly Come Dancing
Channel: BBC1
Air date: Saturday 7th September
A whole new set of celebrity contestants and their pro partners will be taking to the Strictly dance floor to compete for the chance to win the coveted Glitterball Trophy. Read more
Elizabeth is Missing
Channel: BBC
Air date: 2019
This feature-length one-off drama is based on Emma Healey’s bestselling novel Elizabeth is Missing, and marks Glenda Jackson’s return to TV after more than 25 years. The Oscar-winner and former MP stars as Maud, a woman struggling with dementia who must attempt to piece together what has happened to her best friend Elizabeth. Read more
The Pale Horse
Channel: BBC1
Air date: TBC
And Then There Were None and Ordeal by Innocence writer Sarah Phelps tackles her next Agatha Christie tale – The Pale Horse – set in 1961 and centring around the character of Mark Easterbrook, a man whose name appears on a mysterious list found inside the shoe of a dead woman. Read more
The Mallorca Files
Channel: BBC1 (Daytime)
Air date: TBC
Trust Me writer Dan Sefton‘s crime drama The Mallorca Files stars an introverted German detective (Julian Looman) and a flamboyant German (Elen Rhys) who team up to fight crime on the Spanish island of Mallorca. Read more
Ozark season 3
Channel: Netflix
Release date: TBC
Ten new episodes of Ozark will land on Netflix this year for the show’s third series, which will reunite us with the Byrde family once again. Jason Bateman directs and leads the cast. Read more
Pose series 2
Channel: BBC2
Air date: TBC
Ryan Murphy’s colourful account of the LGBTQ community and ballroom culture in New York is returning as the House of Evangelista embraces a new decade against the backdrop of the worsening AIDS crisis. Read more
The Barking Murders
Channel: BBC1
Air date: TBC
From Jeff Pope and Neil McKay, the award-winning team behind The Moorside and Appropriate Adult, this new factual drama is about the victims of “the Grindr serial killer” who drugged and murdered four young men he met on a dating app and will star Sheridan Smith and Stephen Merchant. Read more
Noughts & Crosses
Channel: BBC1
Air date: TBC
Malorie Blackman’s bestselling novel, set in a dystopian world where races are segregated and the ruling class is black, is being adapted for television. Peaky Blinders actor Jack Rowan and newcomer Masali Baduza lead the cast. Read more
Dublin Murders
Channel: BBC1
Air date: Monday 14th October
Cormoran Strike actor Killian Scott stars in this psychological crime thriller adapted from Tana French’s bestselling novel series Dublin Murder Squad. Read more
The Name of the Rose
Channel: BBC2
Air date: Friday 11th October
The BBC has snapped up John Turturro’s adaptation of The Name of the Rose, Umberto Eco’s dark murder mystery set in an abbey in the fourteenth century. Read more.
Gold Digger
Channel: BBC1
Air date: Autumn 2019
Gold Digger is a new noir drama that tells the story of a woman who falls in love with a much younger man, and the impact of their relationship on her already-fractured family. It stars Julia Ormond as the wealthy 60-year-old and Ben Barnes as her youthful lover.
Defending the Guilty
Channel: BBC2
Air date: Tuesday 17th September
BAFTA award winner Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd, Humans) plays a cynical barrister in BBC2’s brand new comedy about a cutthroat team of lawyers, based on the acclaimed tell-all book Defending The Guilty: Truth And Lies In The Criminal Courtroom by Alex McBride. Read more.
Frayed
Channel: Sky One and NOW TV
Air date: 26th September 2019
Sky’s brand new bittersweet and raucously funny comedy is set in the glitz of the late 1980s, and follows a rich London housewife who’s forced to return to the hometown in Australia she’s been working so hard to escape. Read more
Gavin & Stacey
Channel: BBC1
Air date: 25th December 2019
James Corden and Ruth Jones are bringing back their much-loved BBC sitcom for a one-off Christmas special. Read more
Inside No. 9
Channel: BBC2
Air date: TBC
Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith’s anthology series welcomes the likes of Jenna Coleman, David Morrissey, Maxine Peake and Jill Halfpenny for new episodes. Read more
The End of the F***ing World
Channel: Channel 4
Air date: Autumn 2019
This twisted black comedy was a sleeper hit when it first aired in 2017, enjoying critical success when it first aired on Channel 4 before going on to find a wider band of devotees when it was released on Netflix. James and Allysa (Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden) return for plenty more teenage angst and dark humour. Read more
The Snail and the Whale
Channel: BBC1
Air date: Christmas 2019
The makers of The Gruffalo, The Highway Rat and Zog are bringing another beloved children’s book by Julia Donaldson to the small screen this Christmas. Read more.
The Good Place
Channel: Netflix
Air date: 27th September
Holy forking shirtballs, the hit US sitcom set in the afterlife is ending this year, returning for a fourth and final (sob) series as Eleanor Shellstrop & co bow out for good. Read more
The X Factor
Channel: ITV
Air date: October 2019
Simon Cowell may have a new entertainment show on the BBC, but ITV’s once-all conquering talent show isn’t giving up the ghost any time soon.
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Channel: ITV
Air date: autumn 2019
We’ll certainly be returning to the jungle to watch celebrities tackle critters, snakes and vermin – but which contestants will be rising to the challenge this year? Sadly Holly Willoughby won’t be joining them, after she confirmed that her stint hosting in 2018 was just a “one-off”.
Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.