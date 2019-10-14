When is Motherland season 3 on TV?

Sharon Horgan’s biting comedy exploring school-gate politics and middle class parenting is back for a third run, starring Anna Maxwell Martin as a mother juggling a freelance business with playdates and sports days.

Here’s everything you need to know about Motherland season three…

When is Motherland season three on TV?

Motherland’s second series launched in October 2019, so we can expect the third series some time in 2020.

What is Motherland about?

The series follows a motley collection of school mums (and one people-pleasing dad) navigating the highs and lows of parenting. Julia is attempting to juggle her workload with motherhood, but her efforts feel increasingly inferior compared to those of the Alpha Mums and newcomer Meg, a high-flying businesswoman.

Catastrophe star and writer Horgan will return to pen the series alongside Holly Walsh, and Barunka O’Shaughnessy, who replaces series one writer Graham Linehan (The IT Crowd).

“The sheer amount of top-of-their game comedy brains both in front and behind camera in one show is staggering,” said Shane Allen, the BBC’s controller of comedy commissioning.

“Series two has the sharpest and paciest writing which places our relentlessly inept ensemble into ever-inventive heights of degradation.”

He continued: “We want more and we want it as soon as possible. This is a show that will run for as long as the team are able to keep making it and is the easiest commissioning decision this side of renewing Coronation Street.”

“Making the second series of Motherland was even more therapeutic than the first,” Horgan said. “We gratefully accept Shane Allen’s offer of further treatment courtesy of the BBC.”

Who stars in Motherland?

Line of Duty and Bleak House actress Anna Maxwell Martin leads the cast as Julia, a harried mother-of-two trying to take each day as it comes. Comedian Diane Morgan (Frayed, Afterlife) and Paul Ready (Bodyguard) play Julia’s friends, single-mother Liz and keen stay-at-home dad Kevin.

Lucy Punch (Ella Echanted) plays recently divorced ‘Alpha Mum’ Amanda, while Philippa Dunne (Derry Girls) plays Amanda’s doormat (but good-natured) sidekick.

Tanya Moodie (A Discovery of Witches) also joined the cast in series two as high-flying (but secret party girl) mother Meg.