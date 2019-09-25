C4’s The Circle returns to biggest ever audience

In encouraging news for catfish everywhere, the debut of The Circle series two achieved the show’s highest ever audience last night (25th September).

With an audience averaging 1.3 million and a share of 8.3 per cent, the Channel reality series – in which contestants interact purely through a social media network known as The Circle – was up 300,000 viewers from last year’s launch.

The show also drew in the biggest share of 16-34-year-olds watching TV from 9.15-10.35pm, with a 24.2 per cent share.

The opening episode saw the show’s first set of players enter the game, including Zoe Ball’s son, a former UKIP candidate, a man pretending to be a single mother and a certain Richard Madeley.

Richard Madeley has officially moved in! Tune in tomorrow night at 10pm to see who you chose for him to play #TheCircle pic.twitter.com/JvZ0mz49Vh — The Circle (@C4TheCircle) September 24, 2019

Although the Good Morning Britain host only appeared briefly at the episode’s close, host Emma Willis told viewers they would be able to select Madeley’s The Circle persona by voting on the show’s app.

One of these personalities is a 27-year-old woman named Judy, a nod to Madeley’s wife and TV presenter Judy Finnigan.

We’ll find out in Wednesday’s episode (September 25th, 10pm) whether he has to play the part of Judy or not. But just remember, if he does, we might have to watch Richard Madeley flirt with Zoe Ball’s son on national TV.

Consider yourself warned.

The Circle continues on Channel 4 on Wednesday (25th September) at 10pm