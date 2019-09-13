When is The Masked Singer on TV? Who are the judges, and who’s hosting? Which celebrities are taking part? What is this show about?

It’s fair to say, TV has had its fair share of bonkers entertainment shows.

Low points have included Naked Elvis, which saw some poor bloke flash his shrivelled penis on TV for the entertainment of drunk/bored teenagers, and Hole in the Wall, consisting of celebrities you once respect squeeze into silver spandex and contorting their bodies into bizarre positions to avoid being knocked into water.

But be prepared to see your eyebrows raise into your hairline with The Masked Singer, which is one-part Stars in Their Eyes and three-parts Black Mirror – and huge in the States.

Twelve celebrities will mask up in… interesting disguises (think more Monsters Inc. than Phantom of the Opera) and belt out tunes in a bid to impress our judges and the audience, who have no idea who will be performing.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming show…

When is The Masked Singer on TV?

We’re yet to have an official release date for The Masked Singer, but the show is scheduled to launch on ITV in 2020.

With the show being so successful in the States, The Masked Singer is bringing out the big guns to attract a UK audience with an impressive panel.

Unlike singing shows such as the X Factor, the judges don’t actually rate our performers in terms of singing talent but overall performance ability – and be able to take a reasonable stab at who could be behind the mask.

Jonathan Ross

The award-winning broadcaster announced he was “thrilled” to be taking part on the show.

“I am excited to be in pole position as the mystery singers show us what they’ve got,” he said. “I loved the American version of the show so can’t wait to try and uncover the mystery UK superstars hiding beneath the masks. It should be great fun!”

Rita Ora

The pop star has had plenty of experiences as a judge – having previously sat on the panel for both The X Factor and The Voice – but will she be a good musical detective?

“I’m so excited to be part of this incredible panel, bring it on! I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer, it’s such a fresh and original show. I can’t wait for it to come to the UK and to get started – it’s going to be so much fun.”

Ken Jeong

The American comedian (and fully-licensed physician) will be recognisable to UK audiences as drug lord Leslie Chow from The Hangover franchise, or Ben Chang from Community. He also appears as a judge on the US version.

“As the smartest judge on the US Masked Singer, it is truly an honour and privilege to take my talents to the UK!” he said. “As everyone knows, I am extremely knowledgeable about UK culture, and I can’t wait to see my favourite British singers dressed in beautiful costumes based on their native kangaroos and dingos.”

Davina McCall

The former Big Brother host and fitness guru joins the eclectic panel.

“I love this show!” she said. “I’m so excited and I can’t wait to join Rita, Jonathan and the inimitable Ken on the panel and see just what amazing costumes and performances our celebrities will be bringing to the show.”

The general madness is set to be overseen by Joel Dommett – best known for I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp.

“I’m incredibly excited and proud to be hosting The Masked Singer for ITV,” he said. “I’ve been a huge fan of the show in the US and being a part of it here is a dream come true! The panel is brilliant and it’s an incredible idea – I think the UK is going to love it. In all seriousness this is my best chance to become friends with Jonathan Ross and I’m not going to mess it up.”

Which celebrities are taking part?

As of yet, no-one has been confirmed – check back here for updates.

The global popularity of The Masked Singer has attracted genuine A-listers taking part – Donny Osmond, Gladys Knight and T-Pain all starred in the American version, while Ryan Reynolds made an appearance in the Korean edition – so expect big names.

So what exactly is the Masked Singer about?

It really is as weird as it looks.

Based on a South Korean format, King of Mask Singer, The Masked Singer will see 12 famous faces taking to the stage to sing – only, we won’t know who is singing. So far, so The Voice.

What makes the show so unique, shall we say, is guises our celebs take to mask their identity. This really is the only show on television where Donny Osmond, disguised as a peacock, could take on T-Pain dressed as a monster (which in itself looks like an illegitimate Monsters Inc. love child).

Here’s the moment in the US version the judges discovered who hid behind the monster mask.

The Masked Singer launches on ITV on 2020