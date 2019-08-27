When is The Circle on TV? Who is the host? How does it work? Who won the show last year?

The Circle will be back for a second run, after turning out to be quite the sleeper hit for Channel 4. First airing in September last year, the show’s finale pulled in 0.62 million viewers thanks to its dystopian feel and catfishing contestants – and garnered lots of attention on Twitter.

Netflix then announced plans to remake the show in the US and at least two other international markets.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series…

When is The Circle on TV?

While the date is yet to be confirmed, the first series of The Circle launched on 18th September last year – so we’re expecting the new series to drop around the same time.

Who will be starring in The Circle?

We’re yet to find out who will be the first few contestants to enter The Circle, but similarly to Love Island, the cast expands as new players enter the social media platform as the show goes on. Check back to see who’s in the cast when it’s announced.

How do you apply to be on The Circle?

You can still apply for the new series by clicking here.

Who is the host of The Circle?

Following on from series one hosts Alice Levine and Maya Jama, The Circle has now landed former Big Brother frontwoman Emma Willis to host The Circle.

The new series will have an extended run and a weekly live episode, which will be hosted by Willis.

The new live shows will give viewers at home the chance to influence the narrative in The Circle in different dramatic ways, via the show’s bespoke app.

“I’m an avid people watcher and fascinated by the positives and negatives of social media,” said Willis after she was appointed.

“I got hooked on the first series and thought it was a smart format that highlights how we shouldn’t take everything on social media at face value.

“I’m delighted to be part of something that is incredibly relevant and can’t wait to join the team and see how mischievous people are prepared to be for £100,000.”

How does The Circle work?

The format sees the show’s “players” relocated to a newly refurbished block of flats in London where they live for the duration of the series. Each contestant lives alone, and can only communicate with the other players using their profiles on The Circle, a specifically-designed app which allows them to portray themselves in any way they wish.

While the majority of last year’s players stayed true to themselves, other contestants vastly altered their ages, occupations and even pretended to be someone else entirely.

As the show progresses, the players are asked to rank each other out of five. Once they all give their ratings, their average scores are listed from highest to lowest.

The two highest-ranked players then become “influencers”, while the others face the risk of being “blocked”. Blocked players are eliminated from the competition – though are given a chance to meet one player still part of The Circle.

The finale sees contestants rank each other one last time – the highest rated player wins. Viewers at home are also entitled to select a winner.

This year, the most popular player is in with a chance to win up to £100,000.

“The second series will have more of what the viewers loved – warmth, humour, more live elements and even more surprises. I’m excited to see how it will build on the success of series one,” says Kelly Webb-Lamb, Channel 4 Deputy Director of Programmes.

“This year we have some thrilling twists and turns in both our casting and the gameplay.”

Who won the last series of The Circle?

The show’s very first series was won by 26-year-old internet comedian Alex Hobern, who joined The Circle claiming to be a 25-year-old woman called Kate, using photos of his real-life girlfriend Millie.

Alex’s reveal lead to this iconic moment.

Good job Alex didn’t go in there with a knock knock joke. ???? #TheCircleFinal pic.twitter.com/H8s5n9MSp5 — The Circle (@C4TheCircle) October 8, 2018

Alex was also ranked the viewer’s champion, seeing him scoop the prize money.

The Circle returns to Channel 4 later this year