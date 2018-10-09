The Video-On-Demand service has struck a major deal with series creators Studio Lambert, and plans to remake the show in the US before adapting it again for at least two more international markets.

“The Circle has already proven to be a compelling, timely, and buzzworthy show,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s Vice President of Unscripted Content, via Deadline.

“We think the show’s combination of modern social media interaction and competition will captivate Netflix members around the world, in multiple languages, and we’re delighted to partner with Studio Lambert and Motion to produce these three new local versions.”

“Social media has radically changed the way we make friends, conduct relationships, argue and even fall in love,” added Studio Lambert CEO Stephen Lambert.

“But how truthful are our online identities? The Circle is a thought-provoking and entertaining way of exploring such questions and the chance to make different versions for Netflix’s global audience was irresistible.”

And given this confidence in the format, we’re betting that we’ll be getting another run of The Circle on Channel 4 in no time. Hashtag facts are facts.

The Circle is available to catch up with on All4