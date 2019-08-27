Nicholas Gleaves to play The Demon Headmaster as show returns to CBBC

Bodyguard star Nicholas Gleaves has signed on to play The Demon Headmaster in the upcoming reboot of the classic CBBC series.

The drama, which was originally broadcast between 1996 and 1998 with Terrence Hardiman in the title role as a school principal with hypnotic powers, will return with ten 30-minute episodes later this year.

It will be based on a new book from author Gillian Cross, who wrote the original novels that the series was based on. In it, the Demon Headmaster has ascended the ranks to become the ‘Super Head’ of an Academy school, which spells trouble for its pupils…

BBC

“It is an absolute stroke of genius to bring back this iconic series and I feel incredibly lucky to play the role,” Gleaves said. “The Demon Headmaster is a dark magician and I’ve loved bringing the character to life. It’s always an actors dream to play extremes and he is the ultimate villain.”

Sounds like it’s time for a new generation of children to be terrified…

Writer Emma Reeves added: “I’m a huge fan of Gillian’s books and of the original 90s BBC show. Terrence Hardiman’s chilling charisma made the role of the Headmaster an unforgettable character. I’m thrilled that Nicholas Gleaves is playing the Headmaster in the new series, he’s a wonderful actor and he’s already terrifying everyone who’s been on set.”

The new Demon Headmaster will be available to watch on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.