When is Fosse/Verdon on TV in the UK?

American biographical miniseries Fosse/Verdon from the television channel FX is dancing its way over the Atlantic – and will soon arrive on BBC2 for its UK broadcast.

The eight-part drama is based on the troubled personal and professional relationship between director and choreographer Bob Fosse (played by Sam Rockwell) and his wife and unsung collaborator Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams), who was also a Broadway actor, dancer and singer.

The team behind hit musical Hamilton – Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail – have brought their story to the small screen. Here’s what you need to know:

When will Fosse/Verdon air on TV in the UK?

Fosse/Verdon begins on Friday 2nd August at 9pm on BBC2, with episode two following straight after at 9.50pm.

In October 2018 the BBC announced it had gained the rights to upcoming FX original series as part of a new partnership. So far, these have included Ryan Murphy’s Pose and the comedy What We Do In The Shadows.

Fosse/Verdon aired in the US on FX in April and May 2019.

What is Fosse/Verdon about?

Based on the biography Fosse by Sam Wasson, and written by Steven Levenson, this eight-part drama tells the story of the complex romantic and creative relationship between husband-and-wife duo Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon.

Bob Fosse was a filmmaker, as well as one of theatre’s most respected and influential choreographers and directors. With credits including Chicago and Cabaret, he is still the only person ever to win an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony in the same year (1973).

In 1960, Fosse married his third wife. Gwen Verdon was an acclaimed and well-known actress and dancer who won four Tony Awards during her career, but she also served as an uncredited choreographer’s assistant.

The TV drama Fosse/Verdon reveals their story through back-and-forth flashes of the couple’s relationship through the years they were together, as well as showcasing their deep and enduring impact on the entertainment industry.

The series was also nominated for a whopping 17 Emmys, including Best Limited series, and nods for Rockwell, Williams, and for Margaret Qualley for her performance as Ann Reinking.

Is there a trailer for Fosse/Verdon?

Yes! Take a look at this:

Meet the cast of Fosse/Verdon

Sam Rockwell plays Bob Fosse

Who is Bob Fosse? Fosse was a filmmaker, director and writer, whose credits included Cabaret, Chicago, The Pajama Game, and Sweet Charity.

Where have I seen Sam Rockwell before? The actor recently played George W Bush in the film Vice, with other credits including F is for Family, Seven Psychopaths, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Michelle Williams plays Gwen Verdon

Who is Gwen Verdon? Verdon was an American Broadway dancer and actress, who won four Tony Awards over the span of her career onstage. She also worked as an uncredited choreographer’s assistant.

Where have I seen Michelle Williams before? Michelle Williams is the four-time-Oscar-nominated star of movies including Manchester by the Sea, My Week with Marilyn, The Greatest Showman, and Brokeback Mountain.

Margaret Qualley plays Ann Reinking

Who is Ann Reinking? Reinking was a broadway actress and dancer who had an affair with her mentor Bob Fosse; she later replaced Gwen Verdon in the starring role of Roxie Hart in Fosse’s Chicago.

Where have I seen Margaret Qualley before? Qualley is a model and actress perhaps best known for playing the role of Jill Garvey in The Leftovers. She’s also set to star in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Norbert Leo Butz plays Paddy Chayefsky

Who is Paddy Chayefsky? Playwright and screenwriter Paddy Chayefsky remains the only person to have won three solo Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay. He was a close friend of Bob Fosse.

Where have I seen Norbert Leo Butz before? Butz is best known for his work on Broadway, recently playing Alfred P. Dootlittle in My Fair Lady. He’s also a two-time winner of the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

Further cast includes…

Aya Cash, Kelli Barrett, Paul Reiser, Susan Misner, Evan Handler, Nate Corddry, Laura Osnese, and Bianca Marroquin.